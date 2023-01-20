FC Dallas roster build 2023 – opening camp status

It’s now two months since I first wrote up the state of the FCD Roster for 2023 and just over a month since we did a check-in. So let’s see how things are looking for FC Dallas now as camp opens.

As a reminder, all of this is about basic roster construction. Ideas on how FC Dallas might actually improve the team overall are in a different article or podcast.

FC Dallas Roster Construction 2023

I’ve used the same model for a couple of years now with 30 roster slots. It’s basically a 2-deep with an extra attacker, an extra center back, plus five open versatile spots.

Roster Slot Position Start of ’23 Offseason Now (Camp Opening) 1 9 Jesus Ferreira 2 9 Franco Jara Vet backup 9. 3 9 Young reserve Jose Mulato 4 Wing Paul Arriola 5 Wing Alan Velasco 6 Wing Jader Obrian 7 Wing Bernard Kamungo 8 Free-8 Sebastian Lletget 9 Free-8 U-22 initiative? Young’ish player ideally. 10 Linking-8 Paxton Pomykal 11 Linking-8 Brandon Servania 12 6 Edwin Cerrillo 13 6 Facundo Quignón 14 LB Marco Farfan 15 LB Isaiah Parker? Isaiah Parker? 16 CB Starter caliber signing. Starter caliber signing. 17 CB Jose Martinez 18 CB Nkosi Tafari 19 CB Veteran depth Sebastien Ibeagha 20 CB Young reserve Amet Korça 21 RB Ema Twumasi 22 RB Challenger? Geovane Jesus 23 GK Maarten Peas 24 GK Jimmy Maurer 25 GK Antonio Carrera 26 Extra Tsiki Ntsabeleng 27 Extra Collin Smith? 28 Extra Nolan Norris? 29 Extra Tarik Scott? 30 Extra Herbert Endeley?

Thoughts, Questions, and Needs

Who will occupy the final four extra spots is still up for grabs as there is much more flexibility in those positions these days due to short and long-term loans.



Dante Sealy and Justin Che remain on loan. Both players’ loans expire in June of this season. Sealy is much more likely to return than Che.



and remain on loan. Both players’ loans expire in June of this season. Sealy is much more likely to return than Che. There are four draft picks in camp: Herbert Endeley (24th overall, Indiana University), Ryan Wittenbrink (53rd overall, Indiana University), Kameron Lacey (82nd overall, UNC Charlotte), and Holland Rula (3rd round of 2022 draft). It may be difficult for any of them to make the FCD roster.



(24th overall, Indiana University), (53rd overall, Indiana University), (82nd overall, UNC Charlotte), and (3rd round of 2022 draft). It may be difficult for any of them to make the FCD roster. I anticipate that Nolan Norris and Tarik Scott will spend most, if not all, of 2023 with North Texas SC. So I am not counting them as locked in my working roster (see above question marks) until either proves they aren’t on a season-long loan to MLS Next Pro.



and will spend most, if not all, of 2023 with North Texas SC. So I am not counting them as locked in my working roster (see above question marks) until either proves they aren’t on a season-long loan to MLS Next Pro. Don’t read too much into my choice to list Brandon Servania in the linking-8 position and Tsiki Ntsabeleng as “extra” as both players are pretty equal on the depth chart behind Paxton Pomykal .



in the linking-8 position and as “extra” as both players are pretty equal on the depth chart behind . I do not see either Servania or Ntsabeleng as a legit backup to Sebastian Lletget . This was Thomas Robert ‘s spot, FCD needs to replace Roberts. In the end, it may be that they go with the four 8s they have now. It’s not ideal in my mind, but Pomykal can fill in there if necessary.



. This was ‘s spot, FCD needs to replace Roberts. In the end, it may be that they go with the four 8s they have now. It’s not ideal in my mind, but Pomykal can fill in there if necessary. Based on his career, Sebastien Ibeagha replaces Matt Hedges as the projected veteran depth piece in the build. Spring may tell us differently. Can he challenge to take a starting spot?



replaces as the projected veteran depth piece in the build. Spring may tell us differently. Can he challenge to take a starting spot? Last but not least, my take is that FCD still needs a top-line center back or at least someone capable of pushing Jose Martinez and Nkosi Tafari. It may take will the summer window.