FC Dallas drawn with Necaxa and Charlotte FC in 2023 Leagues Cup

The group draws have been announced for the 2023 Leagues Cup and FC Dallas has been drawn into the “South 4” group along with Necaxa and Charlotte FC.

The first round begins on July 21st. FC Dallas as the top seed should be playing both their games here in Dallas.

Leagues Cup Schedule for FCD

RoundDate
Matchday 1July 2023
Matchday 2July 2023
Round of 32July – August 2023
Round of 16July – August 2023
Quarter-finalsAugust 2023
Semi-finalsAugust 2023
Third place play-off19 August 2023
Final19 August 2023
Leagues Cup Groups

West

Groups
West 1Tigres UANL (No. 2 LIGA MX)Portland Timbers (No. 14 MLS)San Jose Earthquakes (No. 25 MLS)
West 2Monterrey (No. 3 LIGA MX)Real Salt Lake (No. 13 MLS)Seattle Sounders FC (No. 20 MLS)
West 3LA Galaxy (No. 7 MLS)Club Leon (No. 9 LIGA MX)Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 16 MLS)

Central

Groups
Central 1América (No. 1 LIGA MX)Columbus Crew (No. 15 MLS)St. Louis CITY SC (No. 28 MLS) 
Central 2Puebla (No. 6 LIGA MX)Minnesota United FC (No. 10 MLS)Chicago Fire FC (No. 23 MLS)
Central 3Chivas Guadalajara (No. 7 LIGA MX)FC Cincinnati (No. 9 MLS)Sporting Kansas City (No. 21 MLS)
Central 4Nashville SC (No. 8 MLS)Toluca (No. 8 LIGA MX)Colorado Rapids (No. 17 MLS)

South

South 1Austin FC (No. 3 MLS)Mazatlán FC (No. 13 LIGA MX)FC Juárez (No. 16 LIGA MX)
South 2Santos Laguna (No. 4 LIGA MX)Orlando City SC (No. 12 MLS)Houston Dynamo FC (No. 24 MLS)
South 3Cruz Azul (No. 5 LIGA MX)Inter Miami CF (No. 11 MLS)Atlanta United (No. 22 MLS)
South 4FC Dallas (No. 6 MLS)Necaxa (No. 10 LIGA MX)Charlotte FC (No. 18 MLS)

East

East 1Philadelphia Union (No. 1 MLS)Club Tijuana (No. 15 LIGA MX)Querétaro (No. 17 LIGA MX)
East 2CF Montréal (No. 2 MLS)Pumas (No. 14 LIGA MX)D.C. United (No. 27 MLS)
East 3New York City FC (No. 4 MLS)Atlas (No. 12 LIGA MX)Toronto FC (No. 26 MLS)
East 4New York Red Bulls (No. 5 MLS)Atlético de San Luis (No. 11 LIGA MX)New England Revolution (No. 19 MLS)

