FC Dallas drawn with Necaxa and Charlotte FC in 2023 Leagues Cup

The group draws have been announced for the 2023 Leagues Cup and FC Dallas has been drawn into the “South 4” group along with Necaxa and Charlotte FC.

The first round begins on July 21st. FC Dallas as the top seed should be playing both their games here in Dallas.

Leagues Cup Schedule for FCD

Round Date Matchday 1 July 2023 Matchday 2 July 2023 Round of 32 July – August 2023 Round of 16 July – August 2023 Quarter-finals August 2023 Semi-finals August 2023 Third place play-off 19 August 2023 Final 19 August 2023

Leagues Cup.

Leagues Cup Groups

West

Groups West 1 Tigres UANL (No. 2 LIGA MX) Portland Timbers (No. 14 MLS) San Jose Earthquakes (No. 25 MLS) West 2 Monterrey (No. 3 LIGA MX) Real Salt Lake (No. 13 MLS) Seattle Sounders FC (No. 20 MLS) West 3 LA Galaxy (No. 7 MLS) Club Leon (No. 9 LIGA MX) Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 16 MLS)

Central

Groups Central 1 América (No. 1 LIGA MX) Columbus Crew (No. 15 MLS) St. Louis CITY SC (No. 28 MLS) Central 2 Puebla (No. 6 LIGA MX) Minnesota United FC (No. 10 MLS) Chicago Fire FC (No. 23 MLS) Central 3 Chivas Guadalajara (No. 7 LIGA MX) FC Cincinnati (No. 9 MLS) Sporting Kansas City (No. 21 MLS) Central 4 Nashville SC (No. 8 MLS) Toluca (No. 8 LIGA MX) Colorado Rapids (No. 17 MLS)

South

South 1 Austin FC (No. 3 MLS) Mazatlán FC (No. 13 LIGA MX) FC Juárez (No. 16 LIGA MX) South 2 Santos Laguna (No. 4 LIGA MX) Orlando City SC (No. 12 MLS) Houston Dynamo FC (No. 24 MLS) South 3 Cruz Azul (No. 5 LIGA MX) Inter Miami CF (No. 11 MLS) Atlanta United (No. 22 MLS) South 4 FC Dallas (No. 6 MLS) Necaxa (No. 10 LIGA MX) Charlotte FC (No. 18 MLS)

East

East 1 Philadelphia Union (No. 1 MLS) Club Tijuana (No. 15 LIGA MX) Querétaro (No. 17 LIGA MX) East 2 CF Montréal (No. 2 MLS) Pumas (No. 14 LIGA MX) D.C. United (No. 27 MLS) East 3 New York City FC (No. 4 MLS) Atlas (No. 12 LIGA MX) Toronto FC (No. 26 MLS) East 4 New York Red Bulls (No. 5 MLS) Atlético de San Luis (No. 11 LIGA MX) New England Revolution (No. 19 MLS)