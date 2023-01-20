FC Dallas drawn with Necaxa and Charlotte FC in 2023 Leagues Cup

The group draws have been announced for the 2023 Leagues Cup and FC Dallas has been drawn into the “South 4” group along with Necaxa and Charlotte FC.
The first round begins on July 21st. FC Dallas as the top seed should be playing both their games here in Dallas.
Leagues Cup Schedule for FCD
|Round
|Date
|Matchday 1
|July 2023
|Matchday 2
|July 2023
|Round of 32
|July – August 2023
|Round of 16
|July – August 2023
|Quarter-finals
|August 2023
|Semi-finals
|August 2023
|Third place play-off
|19 August 2023
|Final
|19 August 2023
Leagues Cup Groups
West
|Groups
|West 1
|Tigres UANL (No. 2 LIGA MX)
|Portland Timbers (No. 14 MLS)
|San Jose Earthquakes (No. 25 MLS)
|West 2
|Monterrey (No. 3 LIGA MX)
|Real Salt Lake (No. 13 MLS)
|Seattle Sounders FC (No. 20 MLS)
|West 3
|LA Galaxy (No. 7 MLS)
|Club Leon (No. 9 LIGA MX)
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 16 MLS)
Central
|Groups
|Central 1
|América (No. 1 LIGA MX)
|Columbus Crew (No. 15 MLS)
|St. Louis CITY SC (No. 28 MLS)
|Central 2
|Puebla (No. 6 LIGA MX)
|Minnesota United FC (No. 10 MLS)
|Chicago Fire FC (No. 23 MLS)
|Central 3
|Chivas Guadalajara (No. 7 LIGA MX)
|FC Cincinnati (No. 9 MLS)
|Sporting Kansas City (No. 21 MLS)
|Central 4
|Nashville SC (No. 8 MLS)
|Toluca (No. 8 LIGA MX)
|Colorado Rapids (No. 17 MLS)
South
|South 1
|Austin FC (No. 3 MLS)
|Mazatlán FC (No. 13 LIGA MX)
|FC Juárez (No. 16 LIGA MX)
|South 2
|Santos Laguna (No. 4 LIGA MX)
|Orlando City SC (No. 12 MLS)
|Houston Dynamo FC (No. 24 MLS)
|South 3
|Cruz Azul (No. 5 LIGA MX)
|Inter Miami CF (No. 11 MLS)
|Atlanta United (No. 22 MLS)
|South 4
|FC Dallas (No. 6 MLS)
|Necaxa (No. 10 LIGA MX)
|Charlotte FC (No. 18 MLS)
East
|East 1
|Philadelphia Union (No. 1 MLS)
|Club Tijuana (No. 15 LIGA MX)
|Querétaro (No. 17 LIGA MX)
|East 2
|CF Montréal (No. 2 MLS)
|Pumas (No. 14 LIGA MX)
|D.C. United (No. 27 MLS)
|East 3
|New York City FC (No. 4 MLS)
|Atlas (No. 12 LIGA MX)
|Toronto FC (No. 26 MLS)
|East 4
|New York Red Bulls (No. 5 MLS)
|Atlético de San Luis (No. 11 LIGA MX)
|New England Revolution (No. 19 MLS)