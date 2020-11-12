Roja League Invierno schedule announced – tickets on sale

The Roja League has announced the complete Invierno schedule and tickets are now on sale. The Roja League Invierno – the winter version of the Roja League – will feature 8 teams in this 2020 season.
This winter Invierno season kicks off on November 28th ends on January 2nd with playoffs to follow. The Semifinals are on January 6th and the Invierno Final will take place on January 9th of 2021.
Every team will play seven games in a balanced schedule with the top four teams qualifying for TRL Invierno playoffs in early January.
Season Seats are available at www.therojaleague.com. For only $50, local soccer fans can attend all The Roja League games while supporting Local Soccer. Individual Tickets are available at tickets.therojaleague.com.
Participating Teams
|Team
|League
|Denton Diablos
|NPSL
|Denton Estudiantes
|College Players
|Foro 360 PRO
|UPSL
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|NPSL
|FC Harrington
|UPSL
|Inocentes FC
|UPSL
|Irving FC
|NPSL
|Premier Legends
|College Players
The Roja League Invierno Schedule
Matchday One – Saturday, November 28th
* Double Header
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Irving FC
|3 pm
|Texas Wesleyan Martin Field
|Denton Estudiantes vs Foro 360 *
|2 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Denton Diablos vs FC Harrington *
|4 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Inocentes FC vs Premier Legends
|7:30 pm
|Fort Worth Polytech High School
Matchday Two – Saturday, December 5th
* Double Header
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Denton Diablos vs Denton Estudiantes
|4 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Inocentes FC vs Irving FC
|7:30
|Fort Worth Polytech High School
|FC Harrington vs Premier Legends *
|6 pm
|Foro Soccer Club
|Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros *
|8 pm
|Foro Soccer Club
Matchday Three – Saturday, December 12th
* Double Header
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|FC Harrington vs Irving FC *
|2 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC *
|4 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Denton Estudiantes vs Premier Legends *
|2 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Denton Diablos vs Foro 360 PRO *
|4 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Matchday Four – Wednesday, December 16th
+ Side by Side Triple Header
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC +
|7 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
|FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros +
|7 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
|Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends +
|Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
|Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO
|8 pm
|Fort Worth Polytech High School
Matchday Five – Saturday, December 19th
* Double Header
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Denton Diablos vs Irving FC *
|2 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Estudiantes *
|4 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park
|Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington
|7:30 pm
|Fort Worth Polytech High School
|Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends
|7 pm
|Foro Sports Club
Matchday Six – Saturday, December 26th
* Double Headers
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes *
|2 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos *
|4 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Irving FC vs Premier Legends *
|6 pm
|Foro Sports Club
|Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington *
|8 pm
|Foro Sports Club
Matchday Seven – Saturday, January 2nd
* Double Header
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Premier Legends
|3 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington *
|2 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC *
|4 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Foro 360 PRO vs Irving FC
|7 pm
|Foro Sports Club
The Roja League Invierno Playoffs
Semifinals – Wednesday, January 6th
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|1 v 4
|TBD
|TBD
|2 v 3
|TBD
|TBD
Championship – Saturday, January 9th
