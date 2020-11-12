Important 2020 MLS roster and expansion draft dates

Major League Soccer has announced the calendar of “offseason roster mechanisms” leading up the MLS Expansion Draft for Austin FC. The 2020 Expansion Draft will be on Dec. 15 as Austin FC can select up to five current players for their inaugural season in 2021.

We’ll do a prediction of the FC Dallas protection list after their 2020 season ends with elimination or lifting MLS Cup.

I’ve simplified the language in this calendar as much as I can.

Date/Time Event Notes Nov. 30, Noon CT Deadline for Offers & Options Team out of the playoffs by this point must file with MLS. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs. Dec 1-13

More Deadlines for Offers & Options Clubs competing after Nov 30 must file one day after their elimination. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs. Dec 13, 8 am CT Half-Day Trade Window Opens The end of a 45-day roster freeze, MLS clubs may trade players. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs. Dec 13, Noon CT

Half-Day Trade Window Closes Blackout Period begins – clubs may not sign and/or trade players until the conclusion of Expansion Draft. Dec 14, 9 am CT MLS Releases Player Lists The list of players available in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft will be released by MLS Communications. The End-of-Year Waivers list, the list of Free Agents, and the list of players eligible for the Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will also be released. Dec 15

2020 MLS Expansion Draft Austin FC may select up to five players. Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures. Dec 16, Noon CT End-of-Year Waivers

The End-of-Year Waivers are conducted in reverse order of 2020 finish including postseason. Austin FC will pick 27th. End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures Dec 16, Noon CT

Free Agency Opens

Clubs may negotiate with all free agents. Free Agents are out-of-contract & option-declined players who are 24+ years old with 5+ seasons of play. Free Agency Rules & Procedures Dec 17

Re-Entry Process, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will be conducted in reverse order of 2020 finish including postseason. Austin FC will pick 27th in each round. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules. Dec. 22, 9 am CT Re-Entry State 2 list announced The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be released by MLS Communications. Dec 22, Noon CT

Re-Entry Process, Stage 2

The Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be conducted in reverse order of 2020 finish including postseason. Austin FC will pick 27th in each round. Stage 2 consists of MLS players who were not selected in Stage 1. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules.