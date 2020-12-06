Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Two

Matchday Two of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.
Estudiantes vs Diablos
|Denton Estudiantes
|4
|Denton Diablos
|1
Brock Pope, Harvey Castro, and Jasub Flores scored for Estudiantes. Ben Hale the keeper for DE had a PK save.
Adon Garcia with the lone goal for Diablos. Chase Therrien was in net.
FC Harrington vs Premier Legends
|FC Harrington
|1
|Premier Legends
|0
Dan Crooke with much more on this game here.
Inocentes FC vs Irving FC
|Inocentes FC
|1
|Irving FC
|0
Diego Berlergini with a PK save for Inocentes and Chandy7370 with the goal.
Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Foro 360 PRO
|3
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|1
Dan Crooke with much more on this game here.
Standings After Matchday Two
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Denton Estudiantes
|6
|9
|3
|6
|2
|Inocentes FC
|4
|5
|4
|1
|3
|Denton Diablos
|3
|1
|1
|0
|–
|FC Harrington
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Foro 3660 Pro
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|Premier Legends
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|Irving FC
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|8
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|1
|1
|3
|-2
Matchday Three – Saturday, December 12th
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|FC Harrington vs Irving FC
|2 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC
|4 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Denton Estudiantes vs Premier Legends
|2 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Denton Diablos vs Foro 360 PRO
|4 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Yes, two double-headers but in different locations.