Michel rolls back the years in FORO win

FORO 360 Pro put a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Denton Estudiantes behind them to ease past the Fort Worth Vaqueros at FORO Sports Club in North Dallas on Saturday night.

Foro 360 Pro

North Texas SC assistant coach Michel has assembled an interesting roster of college-age talent and former professionals at FORO 360 Pro, starting with a former Vaquero in goal in Carlos Enriquez.

Mitchell Cashion started opposite former Nigeria U-23 Josemaria Oteze as the full backs, with Dominique Kossehasse and ex-Portland Timber Anthony Manning at center back.

Jamie Lovegrove anchored the midfield alongside Kristian Quintana.

Rafael Rodriguez made the start on the left opposite Moiad Ankir with former USL Championship player Nago Mbengue in the middle.

FC Dallas academy product and current Tulsa Hurricane Malik Henry-Scott got the start up front.

Fort Worth Vaqueros

In a tournament full of quality goalkeepers, the Fort Worth Vaqueros arguably have the best of the bunch, with Seth Wilson.

Former Las Vegas Lights left back Juan Herrera started opposite Tyler Humphrey. Vaqueros stalwart Rio Ramirez and Tommy Nealon lined up in the center.

Brenden Lee and Venezuelan Flavio Bombonato formed a much-changed central midfield partnership from the inaugural competition.

Heriberto Diaz starts at the 10-spot, with Darren Mitchell and Alek Cosio flanking, and Bobby Edet leading the line.

The Game

Seth Wilson grabbed a comfortable save off the first effort of the evening. Rafael Rodriguez made a run through the middle as the Vaqueros backed off. Wilson fell on to a grass cutter of a shot from 30 yards.

Rodriguez would give Wilson more of a scare with his second shot off a free kick in the 16th minute. After winning the free kick on the edge of the visitors’ area through a Vaquero handball, Rodriguez hits the very corner of the right post.

Against the run of play, Fort Worth took the lead just two minutes later after Tyler Humphrey forces a low cross from the right. Carlos Enriquez seemed to have a comfortable gather on the ground that he misread, leaving Darren Mitchell with a simple tap in.

Fort Worth stepped up a level in their play while FORO completely lost its shape in the aftermath of the goal.

The Vaqueros should have doubled their lead in the 33rd minute but for an incredible reaction save. Brenden Lee slipped a ball through for Bobby Edet inside the six-yard box but his shot produces a wonder save from Enriquez, pushing the ball over the bar.

The save seemed to light a fire under FORO, who started to play a much smarter game rather than something resembling a group who had never played together. With ten minutes left of the half, FORO 360 began to pepper Wilson’s goal.

Moiad Ankir pulled down a crossfield pass from Mitchell Cashion, making a run down the right to cross low for Nago Mbengue. Wilson was able to comfortably get behind Mbengue’s shot.

Ankir should have equalized moments later after being played in by Malik Henry-Scott but he struggled to shape up for the shot and shanked it wide. Mbengue did have the ball in the back of the net seconds after but it was ruled offside.

Fort Worth’s Juan Herrera was locked in a verbal battle with the referee from the opening minutes, culminating in a booking for timewasting as Herrera tried to direct players while standing over a free kick. Herrera’s protest was then met with a stern ‘If you do anything else, I’ll send you off’ from the match official.

FORO made the pressure count in the 40th minute. Kristian Quintana aimed a pass at Sakir, who dummied the ball for Henry-Scott. The FC Dallas academy product fed Sakir back through on goal, who made no mistake in slotting past Wilson.

Moiad Sakir’s goal for FORO 360 Pro (FORO Sports Club / Facebook)

Coming out of the break FORO looked to keep up the pressure with long periods of possession and take the lead. It would eventually be out of possession that the hosts pulled ahead just short of the hour.

Mitchell Cashion intercepted a Vaqueros throw-in in the final third, finding Rafael Rodriguez with a pass. Rodriguez attempted to hold up the ball around the corner of the box, eventually spotting Seth Wilson off his line and putting in an outstanding lobbed effort.

Rafael Rodriguez scores for FORO 360 Pro (FORO Sports Club / Facebook)

The half began to slow down with a number of changes for both sides. FORO could have had a couple more goals but for some more awareness in staying onside.

One of those changes was the coach and former FC Dallas midfielder, Michel. He said after the game his participation was down to injuries and absences in his team but it was good to see the popular Brazilian play.

Michel would put his stamp on the game in the closing minutes with a goal he made look far more comfortable than it really was. Jamie Lovegrove chased down the left with the ball, cutting inside and attempting to curl around Wilson. Wilson parries out with the ball falling to Michel inside the D who passes the ball through a crowd of players into the net.

Matchday Three

The Vaqueros return home to Fort Worth for the all-Cowtown game with Innocentes, who recorded their first win over Irving. FORO will travel to Denton to face the Diablos after both sides lost by three to the Estudiantes in the opening games.