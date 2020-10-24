Ramón Raya named Denton Diablos Head Coach

Denton Diablos FC has announced Ramón Raya as the club’s new head coach. Raya, a veteran of Liga MX, joins the Diablos from his recent spells coaching both the Mexico national futsal and beach soccer teams.

Under Raya, Mexico finished 2nd in the 2007 Beach Soccer World Cup and have won the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship four times. In futsal, Mexico qualified for the 2012 Futsal World Cup.

Raya’s playing career ended without a call-up to the senior Mexican national team due to recurring ankle injuries, but he won accolades with both Mexican youth national teams and clubs.

Raya replaces recently departed coach Chad Rakestraw, who guided both Denton Diablos sides to the final of the 2020 Summer Roja League.

Raya will make his coaching debut for the Diablos in the upcoming Roja League Invierno tournament, set to begin in November.

