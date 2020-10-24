FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake game day info and lineup prediction

Sixth-place FC Dallas (6-4-6, 24 points) visits ninth-place Real Salt Lake SC (5-7-6, 21 points) tonight at 8:30PM CT. It’s the first and only meeting between the teams this season.

Game Info

Gameday Social: #RSLvFCD

TV: 8:30PM on TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network

Streaming: 8:30PM CT on FCDallas.com/Stream, ESPN+ (outside of the DFW market)

Radio: 8PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish).

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Matt Hedges (injury) and Michael Barrios (yellow cards) are back. Santiago Mosquera is still out as is, obviously, Paxton Pomykal.

Coach Luchi Gonzalez mentioned on the Thursday media conference call that Bryan Acosta has a hamstring issue of (at that time) unknown severity… he’s now listed as out. That means Thiago Santos should be back in with Tanner Tessmann in the Acosta linking role.

The rest is pretty easy except for one spot, left wing. I’m going to go out on a limb and predict Coach G starts Jesus Ferreira on the wing.

Luchi really likes what Jesus brings to the game, witness how long Ferreira stayed in the Nashville game while playing some awkward positions. Luchi obviously thought Jesus was doing good things.

Feel free to call it squad rotation if that makes is easier to swallow.

So a 4-3-3 I think since Santos is in there but I wouldn’t mind if it’s more 4-2-3-1.

The only loan player not yet available is Francis Atuahene but he should be close. Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma are with North Texas. And given how big the NTX game is, I think Edwin Cerrillo and Thomas Roberts will be as well.

Bench Prediction:

Phelipe

Fafa Picault

Bressan

Johnny Nelson

Brandon Servania

Dante Sealy

Ricardo Pepi

Callum Montgomery

Ema Twumasi

On with the show…

More Game Info, Stats, and Bits

After a goal-filled September, FCD has hit a bit of a dry spell in front of goal registering three goals over six games. However, in its previous trip to Rio Tinto Stadium in 2019, FCD scored four goals over 90 minutes in a 4-2 victory—its highest-scoring away outing of the year. If history is anything to go by, Salt Lake City could be the place where Dallas’ attack bounces back.



FC Dallas all-time regular-season record against Real Salt Lake is 20-12-8 (60 GF, 46 GA). The team’s all-time away record in Salt Lake stands at 7-11-4 (26 GF, 33 GA). Last season, Dallas won 4-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium before drawing 0-0 at Toyota Stadium.



Real Salt Lake has had a stop-start 2020. While the team hasn’t won two games in a row, it also hasn’t gone more than four games without registering a victory. Last time out, it just snapped a three-game losing streak with 2-1 upset of the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday.

The teams met twice a season ago. Paxton Pomykal netted a pair of goals and Michael Barrios set up the other two as FC Dallas took a 4-2 win on March 30 at Rio Tinto Stadium; the teams reached a goalless draw July 27 at Toyota Stadium.

xG via ASN. FCD’s highest xG player in MLS is Franco Jara at 4.43, He’s 32nd. #2 is Michael Barrios who at 2.74 is 72nd. FCD as a team has a 21.87 xGF, that’s the 7th worst xGF in MLS (actually goals = 22). So it’s not the finishing, it’s the creation of good chances.

FC Dallas

Injury Report: OUT: Paxton Pomykal (M) – hip injury OUT: Santiago Mosquera (M) – thigh/quad OUT: Bryan Acosta (M) – hamstring

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: Bressan (D)

Bressan (D) Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Thiago Santos, Reto Ziegler

Thiago Santos, Reto Ziegler International duty: None

Real Salt Lake

Injury Report: OUT: Giuseppe Rossi (F) – undisclosed injury OUT: Chris Garcia (F) – undisclosed injury

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: Kyle Beckerman (M), Corey Baird (F), Pablo Ruiz (M), Aaron Herrera (D)

Kyle Beckerman (M), Corey Baird (F), Pablo Ruiz (M), Aaron Herrera (D) Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Donny Toia, Sam Johnson

Donny Toia, Sam Johnson International duty: None

REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz.

AR1 (bench): Jeremy Hanson;

AR2 (opposite): Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein;

4th: Michael Radchuk;

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal;

AVAR: TBD

Chilowicz MLS Career:

38 games

FC/gm: 24.6

Y/gm: 3.7

R: 6

pens: 13

Team Leaders

REAL SALT LAKE

G: 8 Kreilach

A: 5 Chang

SHT: 41 Kreilach

SOG: 17 Kreilach

FC: 30 Glad

FS: 27 Kreilach

OF: 6 Baird

C: 5 Glad

E: 1 Beckerman/Martinez

FC DALLAS

G: 5 Jara

A: 3 Barrios

SHT: 27 Jara

SOG: 15 Jara

FC: 33 Thiago Santos

FS: 38 Thiago Santos

OF: 7 Jara

C: 6 Thiago Santos

E: 1 Acosta

Season Goal Leaders

RSL FC Dallas Damir Kreilach 7 Franco Jara 5 Justin Meram 3 Santiago Mosquera 4 Albert Rusnák 2 Ricardo Pepi 2 Corey Baird 2 Zdenek Ondrasek 2 Reto Ziegler 2 Ryan Hollingshead 2

Season Stats

RSL FCD 18 Games Played 17 5 Wins 6 7 Losses 5 6 Draws 6 24 Goals 22 29 Goals Conceded 20 155 Shots 162 71 Shots on Target 77 251 Fouls committed 207 178 Fouls suffered 217 25 Offside 23 95 Corners 88

CURRENT REAL SALT LAKE GOALS

VS. FC DALLAS



Kyle Beckerman – 3

Justin Meram – 2

Albert Rusnak – 1

Marcelo Silva – 1

CURRENT FC DALLAS GOALS

VS. REAL SALT LAKE

Jesus Ferreira -2

Matt Hedges -2

Paxton Pomykal – 2

This season, FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league with 22 goals in 17

matches while Real Salt Lake is tied for 14th with 24 goals in 18 matches,

including 14 goals scored at home.

Real Salt Lake is second in the league with 10 goals scored in the final 15 minutes of the match.

FC Dallas is tied for ninth in the league and second in the Western

Conference with 20 goals conceded (1.18 GAA) in 2020. Real Salt Lake is

tied for 16th in the league with 29 goals allowed in 18 matches (1.61 GAA).

FC Dallas (6-4-6) has a .875 winning percentage (6-0-2 record) when

scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-5-1 record (.083 winning

percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 24-24-16 in the month of

October with a 0.500 winning percentage. In matches played on the road in Oct, FC Dallas is 6-19-7 and has a 0.297 winning percentage.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is 11th in the league with a 1.05 goals-against average

(GAA), while Real Salt Lake’s Andrew Putna is 28th in the league with a

1.83 GAA.

Maurer also ranks fourth among goalkeepers with more than 10

appearances with a 77.4 save percentage, saving 41 out of 53 shots faced.

Maurer has recorded four shutouts this season, while Putna has three in 12

appearances.

Since 2015, FCD is 70-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 71-3-12 when

scoring at least two goals.

When Michael Barrios scores or assists, FC Dallas is 37-9-10 in regular-season league games. FC Dallas is 19-3-4 when Barrios scores.

50 FC DALLAS REGULAR SEASON APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira (49)

ASSISTS

Jason Kreis — 65

Oscar Pareja — 47

Mauro Diaz — 44

Michael Barrios — 42

PENALTY-KICK GOALS

Mauro Diaz — 10

Kenny Cooper — 9

Reto Ziegler — 8

Jorge Rodriguez — 7