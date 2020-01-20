Categories FC Dallas

Photos from day one of FC Dallas preseason

by Dan Crooke2 Comments on Photos from day one of FC Dallas preseason

FC Dallas returned to Toyota Soccer Center this morning for the first practice of the year. Enjoy some photos of the team’s first day on the field.

  • IMG_0594
    New adidas training tops are laid out for players to pick up on the opening day of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • FC Dallas Assistant Athletic Performance Coach Vander Salas (third from right) leads the FC Dallas players on a lap of Toyota Soccer Center on the opening day of FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
    FC Dallas Assistant Athletic Performance Coach Vander Salas (third from right) leads the FC Dallas players on a lap of Toyota Soccer Center on the opening day of FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • FC Dallas players stretch at the start of the opening day of preseason (Dan Crooke)
    FC Dallas players stretch at the start of the opening day of preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • Brecc Evans in practice on the opening day of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
    Brecc Evans in practice on the opening day of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez checks a stopwatch during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
    FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez checks a stopwatch during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • Johnny Nelson (r) and Callum Montgomery (c) challenge Bryan Reynolds in a Rondo during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
    Johnny Nelson (r) and Callum Montgomery (c) challenge Bryan Reynolds in a Rondo during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0522
    Brecc Evans (r) and Thomas Roberts (c) await a pass during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason, as Nacho Pareja (l) looks on (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0523
    Bryan Reynolds plays a pass during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0524
    Jimmy Maurer (blue) looks to pass in a Rondo as Johnny Nelson (green) and Francis Atuahene (pink) attempt to win the ball during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0525
    Dante Sealy awaits a pass during a Rondo at the opening practics of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0526
    Thomas Roberts has the ball at his feet as Brecc Evans (orange) and Bryan Reynolds (blue) await a pass during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0529
    Jesse Gonzalez heads the ball during a Rondo at the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0530
    FC Dallas players including Jimmy Maurer (c) take a breather between sets during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0535
    FC Dallas SuperDraft pick Derek Waldeck (pink) awaits a pass alongside Brecc Evans (orange) during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0538
    Fafa Picault makes a pass in a Rondo during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0544
    Zdenek “Kobra” Ondrasek and Reto Ziegler receive instruction from Assistant Coach Peter Luccin during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0548
    FC Dallas SuperDraft pick Anders Engebertsen looking on as the players receive instruction during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0550
    FC Dallas SuperDraft pick Manuel Ferriol awaits a pass during a drill in the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0556
    FC Dallas SuperDraft pick Nkosi Burgess plays a pass during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0559
    FC Dallas Assistant Coach Peter Luccin watches on during practice (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0560
    FC Dallas captain Reto Ziegler takes a break during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0561
    David Rodriguez watches on during a break in the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0566
    Johnny Nelson runs after passing the ball during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0567
    Reto Ziegler plays a pass during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0569
    Matt Hedges during a break in the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0570
    Edwin Cerrillo and SuperDraft pick Derek Waldeck during a break in the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0571
    FC Dallas SuperDraft pick Cal Jennings during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0576
    Francis Atuahene awaits a pass at the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0579
    Edwin Cerrillo looks on during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0582
    Santiago Mosquera during a break in the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0585
    FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez watches a drill as Johnny Nelson, Thomas Roberts, and Reto Ziegler participate in the background during the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_0593
    FC Dallas players and staff huddle up at the end of the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)
  • IMG_20200120_122021
    FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez sits down in front of a backdrop to avoid the sun after the opening practice of the 2020 FC Dallas preseason (Dan Crooke)

