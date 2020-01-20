Luchi gives updates on Pomykal and Thiago Santos

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal left the US National Team’s January camp on Thursday with a groin injury. The Homegrown midfielder surprised onlookers as he jogged from the locker room to the practice field ahead of the opening practice of 2020.

“US soccer and our medical team were in touch before the new year. He was invited to camp which is a great honor for him. He’s worked hard to earn that, it’s a great honor for our club, so we wanted to make it work and make sure that there was a an integration both for him physically, and then obviously for the concepts of that Gregg Berhalter is working with.” Luchi Gonzalez

Paxton Pomykal in US team training. (courtesy US Soccer)

After practice Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez was able to offer an update on Pomykal’s injury, confirming that the nature of the injury is related to the core muscle repair that Pomykal underwent in October 2019.

“He’s coming back from something that that’s not easy but the positive news is, any little setback is mostly scar tissue, and it’s just part of the process of coming back from that kind of injury. I went to that kind of injury twice on both sides, so I know what it’s like but he’s feeling really good and we’re hoping that by the end of the week, he’s fully included in the group.” Luchi Gonzalez

Pomykal was a limited participant, taking a lap of Toyota Soccer Center in the team’s warm-up and some passing drills. Despite sitting out some more strenuous drills, Gonzalez expects to have the 20-year-old as a full participant by the end of next week while he deals with breaking down the scar tissue.

Pomykal is one of seven FC Dallas players to undergo a hernia surgery in the past three seasons, but Gonzalez doesn’t see much concern in the minor procedure occurring so much.

“It’s kind of the way you’re your body is, your hips. Things that maybe come from you biologically, what your environment was physically grown up, so everybody’s a little different.” Luchi Gonzalez

Thiago Santos. (courtesy Palmeiras)

Another non-participant at FC Dallas’ opening practice was Thiago Santos. The Brazilian defensive midfielder was signed for a reported $1m from Palmeiras. Several players have endured delays in obtaining their visas, and the club hopes Santos will receive his in the coming days.

Santos was active with Palmeiras up until his transfer, which was announced on December 5. His final appearance came on November 28, with a fifth consecutive 90-minute performance in Brazil’s Serie A.

“He’s been in touch with Vander [Salas, FC Dallas Assistant Athletic Performance Coach] on a physical plan. He’s got a private physical coach who’s working with him. I believe he was getting some reps with a local group – I can’t comment who – but I know this the visa process is going fine and I believe he’s going to be here by the end of the week, so he’ll be integrated a very soon.” Luchi Gonzalez