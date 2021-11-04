Pepi and Ferreira named for USMNT World Cup Qualifiers

US Men’s National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has named Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira for November’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The Homegrown duo are set to lead the attack for the USMNT in a big clash with Mexico at Cincinnati’s new TQL Stadium on Friday, November 12, and away in Jamaica on Tuesday, November 16. Pepi is the only full-time striker on the 25-man roster, while Berhalter talked up Ferreira’s role as a nine for the national team on a call with members of the media after the roster was announced.

“There is some extra motivation, having my family and myself be Mexican. I feel like that’s a little bit special. Growing up watching Mexico when I was younger, and representing the US, it’s a whole turnaround, but I want to do the best I can for the US and get the win.” Ricardo Pepi to FCDallas.com

The octagonal games with El Tri and the Reggae Boyz represent Ferreira’s first opportunity for a competitive appearance for the Stars & Stripes having played in two prior friendlies.

“It’s an honor. It’s something different than just January camp. This is a World Cup qualifier, so I’m excited, I’m happy, and I’m ready to go to work.” Jesus Ferreira to FCDallas.com

FC Dallas is the only team to have more than one current player called up, in addition to four other academy products. Kellyn Acosta, Chris Richards, and Weston McKennie retain their places from last month’s run of three qualifying games. Reggie Cannon returns to the USMNT set up for the first time since starting against Mexico in the Gold Cup Final victory. Walker Zimmerman makes a seventh player on the roster to begin their professional career in Frisco after being drafted by FC Dallas in 2013.

“We’ve had some great players come through here. We’ve developed some great players that are playing in the league that have moved on to not just the national teams, but into international clubs. So I’m very proud of that.” Marco Ferruzzi on FC Dallas’ and his own involvement in the careers of seven members of the current USMNT

Pepi and Ferreira will take part in FC Dallas’ final game of the season at San Jose on Sunday before departing for the training camp in Cincinnati.