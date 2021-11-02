Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Jesus Ferreira named to MLS Team of the Week for week 34

by Buzz Carrick

Jesus Ferreira – who frankly has been deserving for a month or more – was named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 34 based on his performance against Austin FC.

Ferreira had 3 shots with 1 on target, 1 goal, and 1 key pass.

Ferreira 20211030_fcd_3862
Jesus Ferreira points toward the crowd after scoring in the MLS match against Austin FC. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

