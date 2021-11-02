Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake

Apologies to Matt Visinsky, it’s again my fault – or really my other job’s fault – that I am late getting these pics up from the FCD game against Real Salt Lake from Wednesday.

Carrillo FCD v RSL 10-27-21 158
Edwin Cerrillo against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Che FCD v RSL 10-27-21 046
Justin Che against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Maurer FCD v RSL 10-27-21 738
Jimmy Maurer brings the ball down against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Hedges FCD v RSL 10-27-21 058
Matt Hedges goes up for a header against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Pepi FCD v RSL 10-27-21 713
Ricardo Pepi looks for teammates against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Ferreira FCD v RSL 10-27-21 687
Jesus Ferreira crosses against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Schon FCD v RSL 10-27-21 419
Szabolcs Schön drives upfield against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Servania FCD v RSL 10-27-21 226
Brandon Servania crosses the ball against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 10-27-21 794
Marco Ferruzzi and Peter Luccin walk off the field after the FCD match against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

