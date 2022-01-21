Pa-Modou Kah tapped for North Texas SC Head Coach

North Texas SC has appointed Pa-Modou Kah as its new head coach, the second in club history. Kah comes to TExas from Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League (CanPL). Michel Garbini will maintain his role as an assistant coach and Vikram Virk, who worked alongside Kah at Pacific FC, will also join the staff as an assistant coach.

Kah led Pacific FC to the CanPL 2021 title and was named CanPL Coach of the Year.

The 41-year-old Kah holds a UEFA A coaching license as well as a U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) B license. He’s fluent in English, Norwegian, Dutch, Wolof, French, Arabic, Swedish and is conversational in Spanish.

Kah reportedly interviewed for the FC Dallas head coaching position as well.

Michel Garbini, 40, enters his fourth season as an assistant coach with North Texas SC. Vikram Virk, 27, was First Team Assistant Coach under Kah at Pacific FC.

“I’m very excited to join North Texas SC and to continue my development as a coach,” Kah said. “I would like to thank André Zanotta and the Hunt family for this opportunity and for believing in me. I’m looking forward to lead this young group of men, contribute to their development and help them reach their goals.”



“We could not be more excited to be able to announce Pa-Modou Kah as our next Head Coach,” North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny said. “As well as being an exceptional human being, Pa has a special presence and ability to bring out the best in players. I am confident he is the right person for this job as he understands and believes in the organization’s vision.”

3rd Degree’s Take

This is an excellent hire. Kah is a rapidly rising coach with an excellent reputation. Nabbing him on the way up is a terrific move for the organization.

Pa-Modou Kah. (Courtesy CPL. David Chant, Chant Photo)