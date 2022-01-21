Justin Che loan to Hoffenheim now official

FC Dallas has finally announced the loan of Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Che departed earlier this week and the deal has been reported since shortly before that, but today’s announcement makes it official.

The loan runs until June 2023 and includes an option to buy. Che also signed a contract extension with FC Dallas through 2025 with a club option for the 2026 season.

Che holds a German passport and is eligible to play for Germany as well as his native US National Team. During family trips to Germany as a youngster, Che used to train with Hoffenheim so there is a pre-existing relationship between the player and club.

Bayern Munich was also reportedly interested in the young defender.

Welcome to #TSG, @JustinChe6 👋



18-year-old USA youth international Justin #Che has completed a loan move to Kraichgau from @FCDallas until 30th June 2023. There is also an option to buy included in the deal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/NhJbsgVEU7 — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) January 21, 2022

Full Name: Justin Che

Connect with Justin: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Defender

DOB: November 18, 2003 (18)

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Birthplace: Richardson, Texas

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165

Nationality: United States