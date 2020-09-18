Outside the Box: Four fights and a wedding

Welcome back for another week in the crazy world of soccer. We’ll start in Spain, whose golf courses will no longer be frequented by Gareth Bale.

(Balenciaga)

Spanish fashion house Balenciaga debuted some true Sunday league-fitting early-2000s inspired kits at Paris Fashion Week earlier in the year and now you can buy some absolute tat from a fashion brand that has made a ton of money off footballers.

You can get your very own Balenciaga soccer scarf for just $550. Alternatively you could reach out to Roughneck or Arena and make 75 scarves with that identical design for slightly less than $550!

The $1,090 soccer jerseys just launched last week, and you can still preorder a $1,190 goalkeeper jersey. They’re making it really hard to complain about the rising price of soccer jerseys.

I Now Pronounce You Man and Football Manager

Popular management sim Football Manager was cited as the cause of 35 divorces in the UK in 2012, and it risked claiming one in Turkey recently.

A groom brought a laptop to his wedding day so he could play Football Manager. Burak, from Turkey, told SPORTbible: “I played one cup game, one league game and then shut down my computer.” She looks delighted 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fveYZCExOw — Footy365 (@Footyy365) September 16, 2020

Sport Bible picked up the story of Trabzonspor fan Burak taking advantage of a delay in the reception to squeeze in a couple of games. Give it a read here.

I’ve talked about FM a few times as someone who has played the series for over 20 years. If you’ve ever wanted to give it a go without the $50 price tag, Epic Games are giving it away for free through Thursday.

Speaking of Football Manager, the game was used for an outstanding signig announcement by FC Utrecht in the Netherlands.

🔦 𝙒𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙈𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙎𝙮𝙡𝙡𝙖!



👋 𝚆𝚎𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝙵𝙲 𝚄𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚑𝚝, #𝚠𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚔𝚒𝚍.



📝 Lees meer over #fcutrecht's nieuwe spits 👉 https://t.co/0GbfqWzjZP pic.twitter.com/jTemjKWVXW — FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) September 15, 2020

Don’t Pokal The Bear

The DFB Pokal returned this week and already produced headlines as Dynamo Dresden took down Hamburg 4-1.

Toni Leistner has only been with Hamburg 3 weeks but may be making a name for himself after charging into the limited number of Dresden fans.

Unbelievable scenes as Hamburg were knocked out by Dresden in the Cup pic.twitter.com/TWtXEM7NxI — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) September 14, 2020

From Russia With…

Well it certainly wasn’t love last month when former Russian national team captain Roman Shirokov attacked a referee during during the Moscow Celebrity Cup.

Shirokov drew issue with Nikita Danchenkov not awarding a penalty, and earned a red card before the assault.

Here's what former Russia star Roman Shirokov did to a referee in the yesterday's amateur league match after not being awarded a penalty he thought he earned. pic.twitter.com/tkSGHVBNo0 — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 11, 2020

Shirokov issued a public apology but Danchenkov has decided to press charges this week with Russian prosecutors pushing for attempted murder.

More Brawling!

Moving back west a little as France’s Classique saw five red cards shown in stoppage time. Marseille won the game 1-0 to ruin Neymar’s big day as he announced his new sponsorship with Puma that morning. Here are all five reds!

"Welcome to Le Classique" 😳



A chippy game descends into madness as tempers officially bubble over between PSG and Marseille. #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/xz2DQe2FQq — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 13, 2020

🛑 RED CARD: NEYMAR



The Brazilian follows Kurzawa and Paredes down the tunnel as PSG finish the game with 8 players. #PSGOM #LeClassique pic.twitter.com/6iKQ7twHCB — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 13, 2020

Sick Kit Friday

Since it’s an unusual Friday edition, here’s your Sick Kit Friday entry.

You may remember English non-league team AFC Bedale and their hot dog kit from last year. This year they went with a carrot and a cheese grater for the goalkeeper.

🥕 The new @AfcBedale kit is veggie themed – a giant carrot is on the outfield shirt and the goalkeeper kit has a cheese grater design.



£5 of every sale goes to @ProstateUK.



👉To buy one, go here: https://t.co/TJO68VcMVx pic.twitter.com/XxBDpKTgRx — Kit Crimes ⚽️ (@KitCrimes) September 10, 2020

What’s on

All the big Euro leagues are back to enjoy alongside some FC Dallas and North Texas SC soccer this week!

There’s a chance to watch FCD product Weston McKennie hopefully make his Juventus debut. I’ve put Boavista’s game with Porto (Reggie Cannon debut!!!) although we don’t yet know where it will be available.

Saturday, September 19:

6:30am – Everton v West Brom (EPL) – Peacock

8:30am – Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga) – ESPN+

11:00am – Fiorentina v Torino (Serie A) – ESPN+

12:00pm – NC Courage v Orlando Pride (NWSL) – CBS

2:00pm – Arsenal v West Ham (EPL) – NBCSN

2:30pm – Sporting KC v FC Dallas (MLS) – TUDN / Univision

6:00pm – Atlanta Utd v Inter Miami (MLS) – ESPN+

8:00pm – North Texas SC v FC Tucson (USL-1) – ESPN+

9:00pm – America v Chivas (Liga MX) – TUDN / Univision

Sunday, September 20:

6:00am – Nice v PSG (Ligue 1) – beIN SPORTS

10:30am – Chelsea v Liverpool (EPL) – Peacock

1:45pm – Juventus v Sampdoria (Serie A) – ESPN+

Monday, September 21:

1:45pm – AC Milan v Bologna (Serie A) – ESPN+

9:00pm – Leon v Pumas (Liga MX) – TUDN

Tuesday, September 22:

12:00pm – Leyton Orient v Tottenham (Carabao Cup) – ESPN+

2:15pm – Luton Town v Manchester Utd (Carabao Cup) – ESPN+

7:30pm – LDU Quioto v Sao Paulo (Copa Libertadores) – beIN SPORTS

Wednesday, September 23:

1:45pm – Leicester City v Arsenal (Carabao Cup) – ESPN+

6:00pm – Atlanta Utd v FC Dallas (MLS) – ESPN+

7:30pm – Internacional v Gremio (Copa Libertadores) – beIN SPORTS

9:30pm – LAFC v Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) – ESPN+

Thursday, September 24:

2:00pm – Bayern Munich v Sevilla (UEFA Super Cup) – TUDN / CBS Sports

7:00pm – Independiente Medellin v Boca Juniors (Copa Libertadores) – beIN SPORTS

Saturday, September 26:

6:30am – Brighton v Manchester Utd (EPL) – NBCSN

8:30am – Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig (Bundesliga) – ESPN+

11:30am – West Brom v Chelsea (EPL) – NBC

1:45pm – Inter Milan v Fiorentina (Serie A) – ESPN+

3:00pm – Boavista v Porto (Liga NOS) – TBA

9:00pm – Monterrey v Tigres UANL (Liga MX) – FS1

Sunday, September 27:

6:00am – Sheffield United v Leeds Utd (EPL) – NBCSN

8:00am – Tottenham v Newcastle Utd (EPL) – NBCSN

10:30am – Man City v Leicester City (EPL) – NBCSN

1:45pm – Roma v Juventus (Serie A) – ESPN+

7:30pm – FC Dallas v Orlando City (MLS) – FSSW / FCDallas.com/stream

9:30pm – LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (MLS) – ESPN+