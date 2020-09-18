Oscar Romero leaves North Texas SC

North Texas SC announced today that the club and midfielder Oscar Romero agreed to mutually terminate the player’s contract. This is the 2nd player in two weeks to mutually terminated a contract after Lamar Batista left the club back on September 4th.

With the return of 2019 MVP Arturo Rodriguez and the signing of Nicky Hernandez, it’s perhaps not a surprise that the 7th place North Texans are making some roster changes.

Romero, 23, has been with North Texas SC since they began play in 2019 and was part of the inaugural USL League One title. In total Romero played 24 games, with five goals and two assists. He was named to the USL-1 Team of the Week in October of 2019.

Romero was a semi-pro player who this winter with the Mesquite Outlaws. At 23, he wasn’t really in the club’s long term development plans.

Romero was a former FC Dallas Academy player and spent some time with Inter Playa del Carmen and UNAM as well.

Oscar Romero celebrates the North Texas SC League One 2019 Championship. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)