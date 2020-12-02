Outlaws to sit out 2020/21 MASL season

The Mesquite Outlaws have made the decision official: they will not be participating in the upcoming 2020/21 MASL Season. The Outlaws join a growing list of teams who will be sitting out the season, including both Mexican teams from Monterrey and Sonora, Turlock, Orlando, and most recent champions Milwaukee.

The Outlaws made their debut in the Major Arena Soccer League last year, winning 7 of 21 games played in the abbreviated 2019/20 season. Mesquite outdrew their crosstown rivals the Sidekicks and finished one place ahead of them in the Western Conference standings, thanks to a lineup and coaching staff drawing heavily from past Sidekicks teams.

The MASL season will therefore comprise just 11 teams this season, the smallest field in the history of the league. The season will begin with the inaugural MASL All-Star Game on December 5, hosted by the Kansas City Comets, and streamed pay-per-view on Facebook for $15.

The season continues with the Central Cup, featuring the Dallas Sidekicks, Kansas City Comets, St. Louis Ambush, and M2 side Wichita Wings, beginning on December 12.