Outlaws dominate Sidekicks for third time, 7-1

It might be a bit esoteric to quote an old rock band like the Violent Femmes, but the third verse really was the same as the first. The Mesquite Outlaws beat the Dallas Sidekicks for the third time, once again scoring seven goals, to take the MASL Texas Derby in convincing fashion. The only difference was this time the Sidekicks only scored once, and that was 11:01 into the fourth period.

It did start differently, though. In the first two matches, Mesquite scored early to take control of the game. This time, the Sidekicks kept it tight for most of the first half, only giving up a power-play goal 11:13 into the period after Josh Hernandez was called for a holding foul and shown a blue card a little over a minute earlier.

But the second goal for Mesquite made a significant statement, and Dallas never really threatened until a few bright moments in the fourth period, when the game was well and truly over.

The series in question began early in the first period as VcMor Eligwe was given a warning for embellishment. Less than a minute into the second period, Eligwe was judged to have embellished again and shown a yellow card. With Mesquite about to go five minutes of play without one of their best scorers, it was an opportunity for Dallas to take advantage.

On top of that, when play was stopped for the call against Eligwe, it was deep in the Outlaws’ end, essentially a free kick chance for Dallas. The Sidekicks had the opportunity to change the narrative of the game at their feet.

But when the Sidekicks played the ball, Anthony Powell was quick out of the wall for Mesquite to steal the entry pass, then play it forward to Mitchell Cardenas. The defender worked the ball forward where Shaun David found Jamie Lovegrove with a pass through the Dallas area and the former Dallas Sidekicks star put it home.

Credit to Dallas for not folding at that point, and they fought hard for the rest of the period, but nine minutes into the frame, Anthony Powell had the ball in the Dallas end, Lovegrove made a nifty run through traffic, and Powell took advantage to get off a shot that found the back of the net to give Mesquite a 3-0 lead that they would take into halftime.

Powell scored on the other side of halftime as well, jumping on a rebound from a JJ Oteze shot a mere 1:31 into the third period. Dallas would score once more in the third, then again in the fourth through Lovegrove before Dallas got their lone goal, a shot from distance from Gustavo Piedra, 11:01 into the fourth. Eligwe would add the seventh for Mesquite with less than a minute to go in the game.

The result as a positive one for the Outlaws, who traveled to Milwaukee to play the reigning MASL champions on New Year’s Eve and played them close for much of the game. Dallas had played an even tighter game against the Monterrey Flash, forcing last year’s runner’s up into overtime, but this result against their cross-town rivals was anything but competitive.

The Outlaws next play at home on Saturday, taking on the Tacoma Stars, before the visitors then travel to Allen to play the Sidekicks on Sunday.