North Texas signs Andre “Luque” Costa

North Texas SC has signed midfielder Andre Luiz Queiroz Costa, a.k.a Luque, to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. The deal is a one-year contract with an option for the 2023 season.

“We are very pleased to have Andre join the club,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He has a strong pedigree as a former youth national team player who’s studied in some of the top youth academies in Spain. He impressed during preseason with FC Dallas and we believe he’ll be a big contributor this season.”

Born in Pau Paulo but raised in Weston, FL, before moving to Spain and joining the youth academy of CD Leganés. Costa joined Real Madrid at the U17 level but returned to Leganes for U19s. Brazil eligible, Costa played for the US U17s.

3rd Degree’s Take

Luque has been in FCD camp since it opened and was quite impressive. He looked more skilled than the usual North Texas signing. Mostly a winger in FCD camp it’ll be interesting to see where he plays for North Texas SC.

Name: Andre Costa

Pronunciation: On-dray Co-stah

Position: Midfielder

DOB: Feb. 9, 2002 (20)

Birthplace: Sau Paulo, Brazil

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 150

Nationality: United States/Brazil

Last Club: CD Leganés

How Acquired: Acquired on Feb. 9, 2022