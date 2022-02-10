FC Dallas trades Ryan Hollingshead for Marco Farfan

In a shock move two weeks before the start of the 2022 season, FC Dallas has traded its second longest-serving player Ryan Hollingshead to LAFC for 23-year-old left back Marco Farfan.

Farfan played a career-high 29 games for LAFC last year after joining them from Portland Timbers where he was the club’s first Homegrown. Farfan also played 56 games in USL-C for Timbers 2. He’s also a recent U23.

Hollingshead, 30, leaves FC Dallas after 222 appearances for the club across all competitions, accumulating 20 goals and 12 assists throughout eight seasons. The 2017 MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year joined FC Dallas in 2014 and was part of the team that won both the 2016 MLS Supporters’ Shield and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“We are so grateful for the contributions Ryan has made to FC Dallas and to our DFW community during his time here,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “He’s truly one of the all-time great guys to play for our club.”

3rd Degree’s Take

Name: Marco Farfan

Connect with Marco:Twitter | Instagram

Position: Left back

Date of Birth: November 12, 1998 (23)

Birthplace: Portland, Oregon

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Height: 5-10

Weight: 159

Transaction: FC Dallas acquires Marco Farfán from Los Angeles FC in exchange for Ryan Hollingshead.

From Ryan to you 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/eDaRkB0zZL — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 10, 2022