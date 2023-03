North Texas SC’s Carl Sainté called into Haitian National Team

North Texas SC midfielder Carl Sainté has been called up by head coach Jean Jacques Pierre to the Haitian National Team camp for the March FIFA International Window running from March 20-29.

Haiti’s two CONCACAF Nations League matches are against Montserrat on Saturday, March 25th at 4 pm CT at Blake’s Football Complex and on Tuesday, March 28th, at 5 pm CT at Estadio Panamericano.

Sainté made his senior debut for the Haiti National Team in an international friendly against Guatemala on March 27, 2022.

Sainté is having a pretty good day, as he also was involved in FC Dallas first-team training this morning.

HAITIAN SCHEDULE AND ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Garissone Innocent (Kas Eupen), Alexandre Pierre (RC Strasbourg), Josue Duverger (Santarem).

DEFENDERS (7): Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Carlens Arcus (Vitesse), Alex Christian (FC Telavi), Andrew Jean-Baptiste (Valour FC), Martin Experience (SC Cholet), Steven Seance (CS Sedan), Djimy-Bend Alexis (Hapoel Petah-Tikiva FC).

MIDFIELDERS (6): Bryan Alceus (Olympiakos Nicosia), Léverton Pierre (US Dunkerque), Carl-Fred Sainté (North Texas SC), Danley Jean-Jacques (FC Metz), Derrick Etienne (Atlanta United FC), Simonsen Jeppe (Podbeskidzie).

FORWARDS (7): Carney Antoine (Hapoel Haifa), Pierrot Frantzdy (Maccabi Haïfa), Duckens Nazon (CSKA Sofia), Mondy Prunier (FC Versailles), Dany Jean (RC Strasbourg), Donald Guerrier (Zira FK), Christopher Fredler (RC Strasbourg).