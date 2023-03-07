FCD’s Zach Molomo called into US U15s

FC Dallas center back Zach Molomo has been called into a 23-man US U15 camp for March 3rd to the 11th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Molomo is a 2008 who plays for the FC Dallas Academy U15s.

The U15s are in preparation for this year’s 2023 Concacaf U-15 Boys’ Championship. 2008s and younger are eligible.

Listed as Adunade Molomo on the US roster, Molomo goes by Zach in these parts. A forward for most of his career, Molomo has converted to center back this season (a common conversion at FC Dallas) and is listed on the roster as a defender.

US U15 ROSTER – MARCH TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City), William Mackay (Real Salt Lake), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS (8): Miguel Alvardo (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Chavez (New York City FC), Charly Dealmonte (Nashville SC), Ramiz Hamouda (Sporting Kansas City), Micah Harris (Houston Dynamo FC), Isaiah Kaakoush (Barca Residency Academy), Adunade Molomo (FC Dallas), Oliver Tan (San Jose Earthquakes)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Liam Lambert (Los Angeles FC), Cristopher Madera Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Dalziel Ozuna (San Antonio FC), Austin Su (Columbus Crew), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC)

FORWARDS (6): Chance Cowell (Sacramento Republic FC), Kaelen Dougan (San Jose Earthquakes), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union), Anisse Saidi (Philadelphia Union), David Salukombo (Columbus Crew)