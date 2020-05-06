North Texas SC to resume training on May 11

This morning USL announced an amendment to its training moratorium to allow small groups of players to practice from Monday, May 11. The announcement comes on the day that MLS teams are permitted to host individual workouts for the first time since North American soccer was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

USL Championship and League One clubs, including North Texas SC, will be able to train groups of up to four players at one time in non-contact drills. Players will also be able to access facilities for rehabilitation of injuries. USL League Two saw its 2020 season canceled and is not part of the update as a result.

While a small number of MLS clubs have returned to the practice field as of this morning, head coach Luchi Gonzalez confirmed that FC Dallas is not one of them.

Technical staff are observing what other teams are doing in the mean time, and will likely synchronize their schedule with North Texas SC’s return to Toyota Soccer Center.