FC Dallas eMLS player Ihab “i9ibbs” Abualneel joins Dan Crooke fresh off crushing the orange on FS1 the past weekend.

The episode looks at Abualneel’s life-long fandom from the Cotton Bowl days and meeting his wife at the US Open Cup final. On the FIFA side of things how i9ibbs came to be, becoming FC Dallas’ pro in eMLS, and hanging out on FIFA20 with some of his FC Dallas team mates.

Youtube Version