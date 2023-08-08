Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

North Texas SC signs defender Thabo Nare

by Buzz Carrick

North Texas SC has signed defender Thabo Nare to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the remainder of the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season.

“Thabo brings great international experience from his time in Europe,” said North Texas SC Interim Head Coach John Gall. “He’s a versatile player with a great work ethic and determination to compete.”

Nare, 20, started his career in his hometown Cary, North Carolina. He transferred over to Spain and played for multiple clubs at a semiprofessional level before coming back to the U.S. and joining North Texas SC on his first professional deal.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Thabo Nare
Pronunciation: ta-BOH nah-reh
Connect with Thabo: X | Instagram
Position: Left Back
Date of Birth: March 13, 2003 (20)
Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina
Nationality: American
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 168 lbs.
Last Club: Moncofa F.C.
Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Thabo Nare to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the remainder of the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season.

