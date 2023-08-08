North Texas SC has signed defender Thabo Nare to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the remainder of the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season.
“Thabo brings great international experience from his time in Europe,” said North Texas SC Interim Head Coach John Gall. “He’s a versatile player with a great work ethic and determination to compete.”
Nare, 20, started his career in his hometown Cary, North Carolina. He transferred over to Spain and played for multiple clubs at a semiprofessional level before coming back to the U.S. and joining North Texas SC on his first professional deal.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Name: Thabo Nare
Pronunciation: ta-BOH nah-reh
Connect with Thabo: X | Instagram
Position: Left Back
Date of Birth: March 13, 2003 (20)
Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina
Nationality: American
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 168 lbs.
Last Club: Moncofa F.C.
Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Thabo Nare to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the remainder of the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season.