North Texas SC signs defender Thabo Nare

North Texas SC has signed defender Thabo Nare to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the remainder of the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season.

“Thabo brings great international experience from his time in Europe,” said North Texas SC Interim Head Coach John Gall. “He’s a versatile player with a great work ethic and determination to compete.”

Nare, 20, started his career in his hometown Cary, North Carolina. He transferred over to Spain and played for multiple clubs at a semiprofessional level before coming back to the U.S. and joining North Texas SC on his first professional deal.

TRANSACTION DETAILS



Name: Thabo Nare

Pronunciation: ta-BOH nah-reh

Connect with Thabo: X | Instagram

Position: Left Back

Date of Birth: March 13, 2003 (20)

Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina

Nationality: American

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 168 lbs.

Last Club: Moncofa F.C.

