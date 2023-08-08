Categories FC Dallas, Leagues Cup

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF, 2023 Leagues Cup

by Dan Crooke

Leo Messi led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals at FC Dallas’ expense after a thrilling 4-4 tie that led to a penalty shootout. Daniel McCullough was on hand for the pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20230806_fcd_199577
Jesus Ferreira scores a header during warmups prior to the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_199609
The Supporter Group section chants prior to the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200003
Geovane Jesus catches up to Inter Miami FC midfielder Robert Taylor in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200054
Lionel Messi scores Inter Miami FC’s first goal in the League Cup match against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200312
Jader Obrian passes under pressure in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200323
Sebastien Ibeagha passes across the field in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200409
Nkosi Tafari passes in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200493
Maarten Paes rolls the ball out in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200517
Sebastian Lletget passes back in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200550
Maarten Paes celebrates FC Dallas’ goal in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200721
Facundo Quignon blocks the kick of Inter Miami FC midfielder Sergio Busquets in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200744
Nkosi Tafari pokes the ball loose in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_200767
Geovane Jesus wins the header in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_201158
Eugene Ansah stops Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi from advancing in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_201247
Facundo Quignon slide tackles Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_201260
Paxton Pomykal challenges Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_201666
Marco Farfan and Facundo Quignon double team Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_201391
Paul Arriola scores during the penalty shootout in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_201473
FC Dallas players react to Inter Miami FC scoring during the penalty shootout in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230806_fcd_201489
Jesus Ferreira scores during the penalty shootout in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

