Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF, 2023 Leagues Cup

Leo Messi led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals at FC Dallas’ expense after a thrilling 4-4 tie that led to a penalty shootout. Daniel McCullough was on hand for the pics.

Jesus Ferreira scores a header during warmups prior to the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

The Supporter Group section chants prior to the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Geovane Jesus catches up to Inter Miami FC midfielder Robert Taylor in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Lionel Messi scores Inter Miami FC’s first goal in the League Cup match against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian passes under pressure in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha passes across the field in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Nkosi Tafari passes in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Maarten Paes rolls the ball out in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget passes back in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Maarten Paes celebrates FC Dallas’ goal in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Facundo Quignon blocks the kick of Inter Miami FC midfielder Sergio Busquets in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Nkosi Tafari pokes the ball loose in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Geovane Jesus wins the header in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Eugene Ansah stops Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi from advancing in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Facundo Quignon slide tackles Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal challenges Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan and Facundo Quignon double team Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola scores during the penalty shootout in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas players react to Inter Miami FC scoring during the penalty shootout in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira scores during the penalty shootout in the League Cup match against Inter Miami FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)