North Texas SC signs Brazilian midfielder Theo Henrique

North Texas SC has announced the signing midfielder Theo Henrique for the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season.

“We are excited with the addition of Theo,” said North Texas SC Head Coach Javier Cano. “We were scouting him for a while now, and we finally landed the guy that we wanted to bring into the roster because he has that creativity and works hard on and off the ball.”



The 21-year-old Henrique joins North Texas SC after one season with América Futebol Clube MG U-20’s team. He scored one goal and recorded one assist in 2,346 minutes across 39 appearances during the 2022-23 season.



Before joining América, Henrique registered 85 appearances for São Paulo FC’s Academy from 2015-21 (9 goals and 1 assist). Henrique won the 2019 Paulista Sub-17 championship with São Paulo FC.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Theo Henrique Costa Ferreira

Preferred Name: Theo Henrique

Pronunciation: te-OH hen-REE-que

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: March 6, 2002 (21)

Birthplace: São Roque, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 147 lbs.

Last Club: América Futebol Clube MG

North Texas SC Acquires Midfielder Theo Henrique from América Futebol Clube MG. (Courtesy North Texas SC)