Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City, March 2023

FC Dallas rebounded from a poor first half to defeat Sporting KC by a 2-1 scoreline last night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Daniel McCullough was on assignment for 3rd Degree to grab some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

El Matador displays their tifo prior to the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nkosi Tafari passes the ball up field in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan wins the header in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola scans the field in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal sends a ball into the box in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo shoots in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola megs Sporting KC defending Andreu Fontas in the MLS match on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Sporting KC defender Ben Sweat stands up Ema Twumasi in the MLS match on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget brings the ball down in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco dribbles toward Sporting KC defender Ben Sweat in the MLS match on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco shoots in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco shoots in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco celebrates his goal in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola dribbles past Sporting KC defender Ben Sweat in the MLS match on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal cuts inside in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan block Sporting KC defender Graham Zusi’s clearance in the MLS match on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola runs underneath a ball headed by Sporting KC defender Kayden Pierre in the MLS match on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan leaps in the air to chest the ball in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan volleys the ball toward goal in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira scores the winning goal in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira celebrates his game-winning goal in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira slides toward the crowd after scoring the winning goal in the MLS match against Sporting KC on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)