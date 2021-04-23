North Texas SC Roster Premier

North Texas Soccer Club kicks off its season this weekend against Fort Lauderdale CF at Globe Life Park in Arlington at 7:30 pm. There’s been a fair amount of turnover on the NTXSC roster with just five players returning. SO it seems a quick roster primer might be in order.
Returning North Texas Players
With David Rodriguez out on loan, there are only five players NTX returning from 2020.
|No.
|Name
|Notes
|27
|Alisson
|2nd season player, holding mid or fill in center back. Leader.
|6
|Imanol Almaguer
|Versatile outside back or linking mid from the FCD Academy. 2nd season.
|28
|Alex Bruce
|2nd season forward with pro experience. Origionally from Coach Eric Quill’s Houstn Texans. Struggeled to stay healthy in 2019.
|14
|Gibran Rayo
|2nd year player out of the Academy, midfielder or winger.
|18
|Derek Waldeck
|Smart soccer left back, formally holding mid. Leader. Most improved in 2020 but lacks athleticism and pace.
New Signings
|No.
|Name
|Notes
|10
|Hope Kodzo Avayevu
|Ghanian player spotted at the 2019 Dallas Cup, invited to train with NTX and FCD for about 6 months. Returned for 2021 to sign with the club after turning 18.
|88
|Kazu
|Japanese/Brazilian left back. Picked up an injury in preseason.
|4
|Caiser Gomes
|Guinea center back on loan from FC Alverca.
|22
|Thibaut Jacquel
|French striker by way of Campbell. “The Jackel” has a real nose for goal.
|7
|Bernard Kamungo
|Tanzania winger signed from Abilene High School’s varsity soccer team after an open tryout.
|15
|Mikey Maldonado
|Versatile defender or holding mid from San Antonio. Out of San Antonio Surf Soccer Club. Signed after discovery in the club’s open tryout.
|2
|Juan Parra
|Colombian center back on loan from Independiente Medellín.
|24
|Rio Ramirez
|Right back from Alrington signed from Fort Worth Vaqueros.
|40
|Richard Sanchez
|The former FC Dallas Homegrown – 6th in club history – who signed with NTX after Sporting KC didn’t keep him this winter.
|1
|Colin Shutler
|Highest keeper taken in the MLS SUperDraft, 48th overall, out of Virginia. Was expected to be the starter until Sanchez signed this week.
|21
|Rickson Van Hees
|Former US U17 of Dutch/Meican descent. Comes to NTX from NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division..
|11
|Alejandro
|Mexican/Brazilian winger of high potential and hype.
FC Dallas Players Who Might Come Down
|No.
|Name
|Notes
|37
|Beni Redzic
|The newest FC Dallas homegrown. Left winger. He should see a lot of NTX time in 2021 as he’s not officially on the FCD roster that we know of.
|29
|Nkosi Tafari
|With the 3-4-3 he’ll be with the first team. But could use some PT at NTX.
|?
|Kalil ElMedkhar
|FCD’s newest college homegrown. He’s making FCD benches but at some point might need some PT too.
|8?
|Nicky Hernandez
|FCD’s number 1 pick after playing a handful of games with NTX last year. Was not in the game day roster opening weekend.
|26
|Eddie Munjoma
|Made great strides with the cup of coffee he got with NTX last year. A few games to start the year might not hurt.
Academy Players Expected
These are the FCD Academy players I think we’re most likely to see.
|48
|Matthew Corcoran
|U15 holding mid, often plays with U17s. The only Academy player listed on the USL roster so far.
|13
|Antonio Carrera
|U17 keeper who spent most of the spring camp with FC Dallas or NTX. I expected him to spend the season with NTX until Sanchez signed.
|20
|Grady Easton
|U19 center back who made a couple of starts for NTX last year. Often appears in FCD and NTX training.
|36
|Diego Hernandez
|U17 central mid who made his NTX debut last year, even if it was only for 1 minute.
|?
|Collin Smith
|U19 winger who played a fair amount for NTX last year. He’s being tried at right back and spent most of the spring with FC Dallas and NTX.
But there could be a whole bunch more: Josh Ramsey (’02 CB), Riley O’Donnell (’02 W), Julian Eyestone (’06 GK), Jose Guitierrez (’04 F/M), Jordan Jones (’05 M), Antony Ramirez (’05 W/M), Tarik Scott (05 W/M), Ty Reynolds (’04 RB), Kristian Kelley (’06 F/W).