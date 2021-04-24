FC Dallas at San Jose line up prediction and game info

FC Dallas (0-0-1, 1 point) travels to face the San Jose Earthquakes (0-1-0, 0 points) today at 2:30 pm CT at PayPal Park. It’s the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

Lineup Prediction

This one feels pretty easy to me as it’s early in the season and Coach Luchi Gonzalez is still team building and there was a solid start against the Rapids – who are a good team in their own right.

So I’m predicting Luchi sticks with the same 3-4-3.

3rd Degree’s FCD starting XI prediction at San Jose, week 2 of 2021.

Tanner Tessmann is the closest to supplanting a starter in midfield. So let’s keep an eye on that.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Nkosi Tafari

Edwin Cerrillo

Kalil ElMedkhar

Eddie Munjoma

Tanner Tessmann

Paxton Pomykal

Dante Sealy

Ricardo Pepi

Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Jesus Ferreira (shoulder)

San Jose Earthquakes

OUT : Marcos Lopez (lower leg)

: Marcos Lopez (lower leg) QUESTIONABLE : Luciano Abecasis (thigh)

: Luciano Abecasis (thigh) QUESTIONABLE: Tommy Thompson (shoulder)

Kit Matchup

Week 2 kit matchups: FC Dallas at San Jose. As far as we can recall, this is the first appearance of white shorts and socks with the 2020 red jersey.

More Game Info

FC Dallas’ all-time regular season record against San Jose stands at 20-28-17 with 77 goals scored and 100 conceded.

FCD’s total away record against the Earthquakes is 8-16-9 with 38 goals for and 56 against. Since the ‘Quakes moved into their new stadium PayPal Park in 2015, FCD has a 1-1-4 record at the venue.

San Jose finished in 8th place in the Western Conference in 2020 and advanced to the first round of the playoffs where the team fell to Sporting KC 3-0 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.

In the 2021 season-opener, the Earthquakes were defeated 2-1 by Houston Dynamo FC at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Earthquakes 28 wins (4 shootout), 100 goals

FC Dallas 20 wins (3 shootout), 77 goals

Ties 17

AT SAN JOSE:

Earthquakes 16 wins (4 shootout), 56 goals

FC Dallas 8 wins (2 shootout), 38 goals

Ties 9

Officials

REFEREE: Timothy Ford.

AR1 (bench): Jason White;

AR2 (opposite): Art Arustamyan;

4th: Elijio Arreguin;

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.;

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Ford MLS Career:

26 games;

FC/gm: 20.4;

Y/gm: 3.2;

R: 5;

pens: 3

The teams did not meet in 2020. When they last met in 2019, they played to a pair of draws, a goalless result on April 27 at Toyota Stadium, and a 2-2 tie June 8 in San Jose.

The Quakes now have a six-game undefeated streak alive in the series, since 2017, with three wins and three draws over that span. They have come away with points on their last four trips to Frisco, FCD’s last home win in the series coming in 2015.

The Quakes have gained results in their last three home meetings in the series; their 4-3 win Aug. 29, 2018, was their first at home vs. FC Dallas since 2014 and their first-ever vs. FCD at PayPal Park. FCD had come away with points on their previous five trips to northern California, with two wins and three

San Jose has won four of their six home openers since PayPal Park was opened in 2015.

ALL–TIME MLS GOALS

Chris Wondolowski – 166 in 382 games Landon Donovan – 145 in 340 games Jeff Cunningham – 134 in 365 games Jaime Moreno – 133 in 340 games Kei Kamara – 128 in 348 games Ante Razov – 114 in 262 games Bradley Wright–Phillips – 111 in 198 games Jason Kreis – 108 in 305 games Dwayne De Rosario – 104 in 343 games Taylor Twellman – 101 in 174 games

Since 2015, FCD is 72-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.898 winning percentage and 73-3-12 when scoring at least two goals.

FC Dallas has kept a clean sheet in each of its first two matches of an MLS season only twice, in 1996 and 1999, when it kept three straight to start the season.