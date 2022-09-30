North Texas SC “parts ways” with Coach Kah

North Texas SC – and thus, in reality, FC Dallas – announced today that the club has reached a mutual agreement to part ways with head coach Pa-Modou Kah.

“On behalf of North Texas SC, I want to thank Pa for his time with this club,” North Texas SC general manager Matt Denny said. “During his tenure here, Pa not only led the team to a winning record and a playoff berth, but he also played a crucial role in player development for the club. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

North Texas appointed Kah its second head coach in club history on January 21, 2022.

Kah departs with a 13-7-5 record in the club’s first season of competition in MLS NEXT Pro. NTX fell 2-0 at St Louis CITY2 in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, September 25.

We’ll have a whole lot more on this on the pod this week.

