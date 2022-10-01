FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (50 points, 13-8-11) travels to Colorado to face 11th in the West Rapids (39 points, 10-13-9) at 2:30 pm at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Broadcast Info

TV: UniMás and TUDN in Spanish and Twitter in English.

English Radio: 1190 AM

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM

Lineup Prediction

The big issue is the absence of Paul Arriola (red card) and Alan Velasco (injury). Jader Obrian is an obvious solution on one side.

But on the other, with Bernard Kamungo also out, I’m going to break my rule and change two positions to make a better XI. The obvious one-change move is to start Kalil ElMedkhar at left wing. But I prefer to put Sebastian Lletget at left wing and start someone else in midfield.

Now that someone else would have been Tsiki Ntsabeleng but he’s out with an ankle injury so Brandon Servania it is.

Injuries aside, the one interesting question is center back. Jose Martinez missed the Tigres game (rest of injury?) with Matt Hedges returning to the XI. But Nkosi Tafari has been solid of late starting while Hedges was hurt. So which two of the three start? I went with the most-of-the-season choice of Martinez and Hedges.

So here’s my XI.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI against Colorado Rapids, October 1, 2022.

That was fun.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Beni Redzic

Facudo Quignon

Nanu

Eddie Munjoma

Nkosi Tafari

Kalil ElMedkhar

Thomas Roberts

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)

OUT: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (left ankle)

OUT: Alan Velasco (right quad)

OUT: Paul Arriola (red card)

QUESTIONABLE: Franco Jara (left hamstring)

Colorado Rapids

QUESTIONABLE – Jack Price (hamstring)

OUT – Lalas Abubakar (suspension; yellow card accumulation)

OUT – Braian Galvan (R knee)

OUT – Oliver Larraz (R leg)

OUT – Aboubacar Keita (R knee)

OUT – Dantouma Toure (R knee)

OUT – Jackson Travis (core)

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas – Edwin Cerrillo, Ema Twumasi, Alan Velasco

Colorado – Bryan Acosta, Diego Rubio

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignment for FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, October 1, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Um… wow. Someone fell asleep assigning this one. Keeper and ref in orange?

Officials

REF: Chris Penso

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Jeff Hosking

4TH: Malik Badawi

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

PENSO REGULAR SEASON

210 games

3.85 Yellows/game

58 Reds

84 penalties

23.57 Fouls/game

Other Game info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 13-8-11 (50 points – 3rd in West)

13-8-11 (50 points – 3rd in West) COL record : 10-13-9 (39 points – 14th in West)

: 10-13-9 (39 points – 14th in West) FCD vs. COL all-time : 35-26-18 (120 goals scored, 99 goals conceded)

: 35-26-18 (120 goals scored, 99 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL all-time away: 9-18-11 (46 goals scored, 57 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has lost only 2 of its last 12 MLS matches dating back to mid-July (W6 D4), going unbeaten in the last 4 (W2 D2).

By virtue of Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders losing their matches, FC Dallas clinched its playoff spot with the 1-1 draw vs. San Jose Earthquakes on Sept. 17.

FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (12th in the league) with 46 goals scored and is tied for 14th in the league with 44 assists.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 35 goals in 31 matches this season, second in the league (first in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Paxton Pomykal leads the team in duels with 300 total.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered eight clean sheets (back-to-back shutouts against RSL and LA). He has recorded 81 saves and has kept a 71.7% saves percentage.

Colorado Rapids sit 11th in the West and are eliminated from playoff contention.

The Rapids are unbeaten in seven straight home matches (W4 D3), winning the last two in a row.

Diego Rubio has contributed to at least one goal in each of his last eight home matches (6 goals, 2 assists), scoring in each of his last five.

This season, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 8,047 minutes and accumulated 126 appearances.

Edwin Cerrillo currently leads the FCD midfield with 917 accurate passes while Paxton Pomykal leads

with 454 accurate forward passes. Cerrillo is also the club’s most accurate passer with 89.5%.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.866 winning percentage and 91-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.

Diego Rubio is two goals away from tying Conor Casey (16) for most goals in a single-season in Rapids history

50 MLS APPEARANCES

José Martínez — (48)

Nkosi Tafari — (48)

100 MLS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira — (95)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (294)

FCD Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kreis 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesús Ferreira 2022 18

FC Dallas All-Time Goals

Player Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Blas Perez 36 97 Jesus Ferreira 36 112