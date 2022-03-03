North Texas SC goes to the FC Alverca well for another player, Tomás Lacerda

North Texas SC has once again taken a player on loan from FC Alverca, this time signing midfielder Tomás Lacerda.

The 19-year-old Lacerda is on loan for 2022.

According to NTXSC, Lacerda played in the youth system of Portuguese club SG Sacavenense before joining FC Alverca’s academy in 2017. Lacerda was promoted to FC Alverca B in 2021. In all, Lacerda made 13 appearances for Alverca B and scored two goals.

3rd Degree’s Take

By simple math – and admittedly without knowing where he plays in midfield, it seems quite possible Lacerda is Blaine Ferri’s replacement as we’re expecting Ferri to mostly be with FC Dallas this year.

So far, only one of the players to come on loan from FC Alverca has been much of a success for NTX and that was center back Caiser Gomes.

Transaction

Name: Tomás Lacerda

Pronunciation: La-sare-dah

Position: Midfielder

DOB: April 25, 2002 (19)

Birthplace: Lisbon, Portugal

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 168

Nationality: Portugal

Last Club: FC Alverca

How Acquired: Acquired on March 3, 2022