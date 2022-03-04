Joshué Quiñónez loan from Barcelona SC now official

FC Dallas has finally announced their end of the Joshué Quiñónez loan that Barcelona SC announced back on the 25th. Quiñónez joins Dallas for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season. Quiñónez will occupy an international roster slot and is a U-22 initiative player.

With the move, FCD is again out of international roster slots.

FC Dallas has an option to buy Quiñónez’s at the end of the loan.

Additionally, FC Dallas sent $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Portland Timbers in exchange for Joshué Quiñónez’s Discovery Priority. The Portland Timbers could receive an additional $150,000 in GAM if the permanent transfer option is exercised and the amount paid for the permanent transfer is lower than $2 million.

Name: Joshué Quiñónez

Pronunciation: YO-shoe-EH KEY-knee-O-nehz

Connect with Joshué: Instagram

Position: Center back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 159

Date of Birth: May 29, 2001 (20)

Birthplace: Guayaquil, Ecuador

Hometown: Guayaquil, Ecuador

Citizenship: Ecuador

Last Club: Barcelona SC Guayaquil