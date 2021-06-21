North Texas SC agrees first player sale

North Texas SC has agreed its first ever player sale as David Rodriguez completes a permanent move to Mexican club, Atletico San Luis.

On January third, 3rd Degree first reported that Rodriguez had signed with his hometown club while still under contract to North Texas SC. It would take two weeks before a six-month loan was announced.

The younger Rodriguez was among the first contracted players for the USL League One team, as the then-16-year-old followed older brother Arturo in penning a deal with Eric Quill’s team. He went on two record two goals an assist in 30 appearances across the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The US youth international midfielder joined San Luis’ U-20s and appeared with the first team for the final four games in the Liga MX Clausura, starting twice.

No financial terms were revealed for the loan move or option to buy.