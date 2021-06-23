FC Dallas at LAFC – Line up prediction and game info

FC Dallas 1-3-4 (7 pts., 13th in West) at LAFC 2-3-3 (9 pts., 9th in West)

TV

(English): TXA21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 9:30 PM CT.

Spanish on Estrella TV 29 (KMPX-29).

ONLINE: fcdallas.com/stream and ESPN+.

LISTEN

English: FCDallas.com/Radio hosted by Tyler Kern.

Spanish: Zona MX 99.1FM, starting at 9:30PM CT.

Buzz’s Starting XI Prediction

As usual, I tried to put myself into Luchi’s mindset. I noticed from the photos on social media that Bressan traveled as did Justin Che. With Nkosi Tafari the 3rd choice right now that didn’t make sense.

Then I thought… Luchi… on the road… 3 at the back.

Dang it.

I also think Ricardo Pepi played well enough to start again, Jesus Ferreira was influential when he came in, it might be too much for Paxton Pomykal to play three games in a week, and the last time FCD played with three at the back Coach Gonzalez made sure to have the extra mid in the middle… and this is what I came up with.

Buzz’s FC Dallas XI prediction at LAFC.

I know. I don’t like it either.

That gives me the following bench:

Phelipe

Andres Ricaurte

Franco Jara

Paxton Pomykal

Edwin Cerrillo

Tanner Tessmann

Justin Che

Ema Twumasi

Freddy Vargas

Game Info & Stats

FC Dallas Player Availability Report

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Matt Hedges (hip)

: Matt Hedges (hip) OUT: Szabolcs Schön (international duty)

Los Angeles Football Club Player Availability Report

OUT : Kwadwo Opoku (left knee)

: Kwadwo Opoku (left knee) OUT : Erik Duenas (right ankle)

: Erik Duenas (right ankle) OUT : Diego Palacios (international duty)

: Diego Palacios (international duty) OUT : Brian Rodriguez (international duty)

: Brian Rodriguez (international duty) Questionable: Mark‐Anthony Kaye (L Glute)

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS

DAL: Bressan, Andres Ricuarte, Franco Jara

Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LAFC, June 23, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Rosendo Mendoza.

AR1 (bench): Eric Weisbrod;

AR2 (opposite): Apolinar Mariscal;

4th: Alex Chilowicz;

VAR: Timothy Ford;

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Mendoza MLS Career:

16 games;

FC/gm: 23.6;

Y/gm: 2.7;

R: 2;

pens: 4

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

LAFC 1 win, 5 goals …

FC Dallas 1 win, 4 goals …

Ties 2

AT BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM:

LAFC 1 win, 3 goals …

FC Dallas 0 wins, 1 goal …

Ties 1

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 45-38-24 during the month of June with a 0.533 winning percentage.

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez has a 2-1-3 record and 0.583 winning percentage during June.

FC Dallas is tied in 16th in the league with four other teams with 12 goals allowed through eight matches, while LAFC is tied for 12th with 10 goals conceded through eight matches.

LAFC leads the league with five goals allowed in the first 15 minutes of the second half while FC Dallas has conceded the most goals in the league in the final 15 minutes of the first half (4).

LAFC is also one of three teams with only one goal allowed in the first half but has also allowed nine goals in the second half.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.894 winning percentage and 74-3-13 when scoring at least two goals.

Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.

Since entering the league in 2018, LAFC holds the best home regular-season record in MLS with 112 points and losing just five matches (32‐16‐5, W‐D‐L).

Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi have combined to tally 142 total goals and assists for LAFC in MLS regular-season matches since 2018. Together, the duo has scored 97 goals, accounting for 47.7% of all MLS regular-season goals scored by the Black & Gold.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (46)

Bryan Acosta (45)

Bressan (43)

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 127 Sporting Kansas City — 114 Columbus Crew SC — 111 D.C. United — 111 New York Red Bulls — 110 FC Dallas — 108