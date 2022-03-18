North Texas SC adds Alejandro Araneda

North Texas SC has announced the signing of defender Alejandro “Alex” Araneda. Financial terms were not disclosed. Araneda signed a one-year contract with an option for the 2023 season.
Just 19, Araneda made 24 appearances and registered a total of 1,677 minutes for California United, with 2 goals. Araneda began his soccer career with the FC Golden State academy program.
Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Alejandro Araneda to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract.
Name: Alejandro Araneda
Pronunciation: ah-RAH-NEH-dah
Position: Defender
DOB: January 20, 2003 (19)
Birthplace: Montclair, California
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 165
Nationality: United States
Last Club: California United Strikers FC
How Acquired: Acquired on March 18, 2022