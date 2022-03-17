Categories FC Dallas, International Soccer, US National Teams

Ferreira and Arriola called to USMNT for final window

Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have been called up to the US Men’s National Team for the upcoming final qualifying window by Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. The US is set to take on Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica.

The United States would need to earn five points to absolutely guarantee automatic qualification.

The USMNT has never won a World Cup Qualifier away to Mexico or Costa Rica.

Other players called up with FC Dallas connections include Reggie Cannon, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, and Ricardo Pepi.

US Schedule

All times central.

OpponentLocationDateTimeTV
at MexicoMexico City, MXMarch 249 pmParamount+, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUD
vs Panama Orlando, FLMarch 27 6 pmFS1, UniMás, TUDN
at Costa RicaSan Jose, CRMarch 308 pmParamount+, Universo, Peacock

US Roster

(CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0),

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 17/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 22/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 17/3), James Sands (Rangers/SCO; 7/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 25/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 48/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 24/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 8/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 5/0), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 13/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0)

FORWARDS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 43/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 7/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 43/10), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys/SUI; 8/1), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 9/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 45/18), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund; 9/4), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 20/2)

Concacaf Standings Entering the Window

