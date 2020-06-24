MLS is Back Schedule announced

Major League Soccer has revealed the schedule for its MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

FC Dallas will kick things off on Thursday, July 9 with a 9:30pm kick off against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Caps had beaten Luchi Gonzalez’s side 4-1 in preseason and started with a 3-1 defeat at home to Sporting Kansas City followed by a 1-0 away win over the LA Galaxy.

Marc Dos Santos has had a decent turnover in his squad, headlined by the $6,000,000 capture of Lucas Cavallini. The Canadians are the team Gonzalez tends to talk up most when discussing Dallas’ group.

The Hoops have the morning shift on Wednesday, July 15 against reigning MLS Cup champions, the Seattle Sounders. The game will kick off at 8am.

Like Dallas, the Sounders started off with a win and a draw both coming at home. It took a stoppage time winner to squeeze past the Chicago Fire on opening day, before the Columbus Crew held Seattle to a 1-1 tie.

Brian Schmezer’s side is undergoing a transition with three of his back four in the playoff game with FC Dallas leaving. Brad Smith returned to Bournemouth after his loan, Roman Torres has since signed for Inter Miami, and Kim Kee-Hee returned to South Korea after his contract expired.

Dallas only get a five day turnaround for the final group game with San Jose Earthquakes. The game takes place on Monday, July 20 at 7pm.

The Quakes’ press under Matias Almeyda caused a number of problems for Dallas’ Luchi-ball style last season. They have experienced a shaky start to the season despite playing both games at home. A 2-2 draw with Toronto was followed by a 5-2 demolition by Minnesota United.

The game against Seattle will be broadcast live on ESPN, while FC Dallas’ other two games will air on TUDN.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the round of 16, while the third-placed side can qualify as a wildcard.

MLS’ Group B schedule for the Orlando MLS is Back Tournament. (Courtesy MLS)