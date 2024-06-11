Michel in at North Texas as John Gall steps up to the FCD bench

FC Dallas isn’t the only team in the organization to go through a coaching change. John Gall has been named assistant coach to Peter Luccin with the big club after leading North Texas SC to the top of the overall standings in MLS NEXT Pro.

Gall came through the youth system at Luton Town as one of several Welsh players, including former Arsenal and Celtic striker John Hartson. The Wales U-18 cap moved to the United States, playing at Oklahoma City University before beginning his coaching career in the Metroplex at Marcus High School.

Initially brought in as FC Dallas Youth Boys Coaching Director in 2015, Gall transitioned to coaching with the U-12, U-13, and U-19 teams. He won the 2019 Dallas Cup with the U-13 team, and made the semi-finals in the U-19 bracket at the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

In February 2023, the Merthyr Tydfil native was named as an assistant in Javier Cano’s staff before being named head coach himself five months later. Gall holds USSF A, UEFA A, and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

Luccin also named Kevin Martinez as an assistant coach. The 31-year-old joined FC Dallas earlier in the year as Academy Director of Sports Performance.

Martinez hails from Valencia, and much like former FCD coach Nico Estevez, began his career with Huracan before working several years in the Spanish lower leagues. He holds a UEFA Pro License.

Michel Garbini Pereira moves into the head coaching role with North Texas SC after serving as assistant coach since the day one of the development club.

The Brazilian signed for FC Dallas in 2013, quickly gaining a reputation for his set piece prowess in a three-year stint. Moving back to the Metroplex after spells with Rayo OKC and Miami FC, Michel led FC Dallas’ summer camps for Homegrown eligible college students while also assisting Luccin’s U-13 team.

FORO SC may be the most notable mark on Michel’s head coaching credentials, winning the UPSL national championship in 2021 before making the semifinals this past season. The North Dallas-based outfit also qualified for the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in 2024, making it to the second round after a shootout win against Austin FC II.

Alex Aldaz joins Kyle Zobeck on the NTSC bench. Aldaz serves as U-15 head coach and is a regular at US U-17 national team camps having served as an assistant at the Concacaf U-17 Championship earlier in the year.

North Texas SC leads MLS NEXT Pro with 28 points and only one loss, to a late game winner in San Jose against The Town FC. As the only one-loss team in the league, NTX also holds the joint-lead for most shootout wins with three.