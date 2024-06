Dallas Trinity FC has announced their next signing, this time in net, with El Paso native and SMU Captain Sam Estrada.

Estrada played keeper at SMU from 2018 to 2023 (red shirt, covid, extra year, etc) making 50 starts with 48 goals against (1.17 GAA), 60 saves, and a 78.5 save percentage. Overall she posted a 25-14-3 record with 10 shutouts.

Sam Estrada at SMU (Courtesy SMU)