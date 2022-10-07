Mesquite Outlaws return, 2022-23 schedule

After a hiatus, the Mesquite Outlaws are back for the 2022-23 season. The season kicks off with our Home Opener on December 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM against Monterrey.

Head Coach Tatu, Assistant Coach Nick Stavrou, and Goalkeeper Coach Sagu all return.

The only player currently listed on their roster is former FC Dallas and North Texas SC keeper “Pollo” Cortes.

Outlaws 2022-23 Schedule

Home games in BOLD. Home games are played at the Mesquite Arena.

Date Time (CT) Visitor Home Sat, Dec 3, 2022 7:05 PM Monterrey Mesquite Sat, Dec 10, 2022 7:05 PM Kansas City Mesquite Fri, Dec 16, 2022 9:05 PM Mesquite Empire Sun, Dec 18, 2022 7:05 PM Mesquite San Diego Thur, Dec 29, 2022 7:00 PM Mesquite Dallas Sat, Dec 31, 2022 7:05 PM Dallas Mesquite Sat, Jan 7, 2023 7:00 PM Mesquite Utica Sun, Jan 15, 2023 3:00 PM Mesquite Dallas Sat, Jan 21, 2023 7:05 PM Monterrey Mesquite Sat, Jan 28, 2023 5:00 PM Dallas Mesquite Sun, Jan 29, 2023 1:00 PM Mesquite Dallas Fri, Feb 3, 2023 9:35 PM Mesquite San Diego Fri, Feb 10, 2023 7:35 PM Chihuahua Mesquite Sat, Feb 11, 2023 7:05 PM Chihuahua Mesquite Sat, Feb 18, 2023 7:05 PM San Diego Mesquite Tues, Feb 28, 2023 8:05 PM Mesquite Monterrey Sat, Mar 4, 2023 6:05 PM Tacoma Mesquite Sat, Mar 11, 2023 7:05 PM Dallas Mesquite Sat, Mar 18, 2023 9:05 PM Mesquite Tacoma Sun, Mar 19, 2023 7:05 PM Mesquite Tacoma Sat, Mar 25, 2023 7:05 PM Baltimore Mesquite Sun, Mar 26, 2023 5:05 PM Mesquite Baltimore Thurs, Mar 30, 2023 9:00 PM Mesquite Chihuahua Sat, Apr 1, 2023 7:05 PM Empire Mesquite