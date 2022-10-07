Categories MASL, Mesquite Outlaws

Mesquite Outlaws return, 2022-23 schedule

After a hiatus, the Mesquite Outlaws are back for the 2022-23 season. The season kicks off with our Home Opener on December 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM against Monterrey.

Head Coach Tatu, Assistant Coach Nick Stavrou, and Goalkeeper Coach Sagu all return.

The only player currently listed on their roster is former FC Dallas and North Texas SC keeper “Pollo” Cortes.

Outlaws 2022-23 Schedule

Home games in BOLD. Home games are played at the Mesquite Arena.

DateTime (CT)VisitorHome
Sat, Dec 3, 20227:05 PMMonterreyMesquite
Sat, Dec 10, 20227:05 PMKansas CityMesquite
Fri, Dec 16, 20229:05 PMMesquiteEmpire
Sun, Dec 18, 20227:05 PMMesquiteSan Diego
Thur, Dec 29, 20227:00 PMMesquiteDallas
Sat, Dec 31, 20227:05 PMDallasMesquite
Sat, Jan 7, 20237:00 PMMesquiteUtica
Sun, Jan 15, 20233:00 PMMesquiteDallas
Sat, Jan 21, 20237:05 PMMonterreyMesquite
Sat, Jan 28, 20235:00 PMDallasMesquite
Sun, Jan 29, 20231:00 PMMesquiteDallas
Fri, Feb 3, 20239:35 PMMesquiteSan Diego
Fri, Feb 10, 20237:35 PMChihuahuaMesquite
Sat, Feb 11, 20237:05 PMChihuahuaMesquite
Sat, Feb 18, 20237:05 PMSan DiegoMesquite
Tues, Feb 28, 20238:05 PMMesquiteMonterrey
Sat, Mar 4, 20236:05 PMTacomaMesquite
Sat, Mar 11, 20237:05 PMDallasMesquite
Sat, Mar 18, 20239:05 PMMesquiteTacoma
Sun, Mar 19, 20237:05 PMMesquiteTacoma
Sat, Mar 25, 20237:05 PMBaltimoreMesquite
Sun, Mar 26, 20235:05 PMMesquiteBaltimore
Thurs, Mar 30, 20239:00 PMMesquiteChihuahua
Sat, Apr 1, 20237:05 PMEmpireMesquite

