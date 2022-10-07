Mesquite Outlaws return, 2022-23 schedule

After a hiatus, the Mesquite Outlaws are back for the 2022-23 season. The season kicks off with our Home Opener on December 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM against Monterrey.
Head Coach Tatu, Assistant Coach Nick Stavrou, and Goalkeeper Coach Sagu all return.
The only player currently listed on their roster is former FC Dallas and North Texas SC keeper “Pollo” Cortes.
Outlaws 2022-23 Schedule
Home games in BOLD. Home games are played at the Mesquite Arena.
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Home
|Sat, Dec 3, 2022
|7:05 PM
|Monterrey
|Mesquite
|Sat, Dec 10, 2022
|7:05 PM
|Kansas City
|Mesquite
|Fri, Dec 16, 2022
|9:05 PM
|Mesquite
|Empire
|Sun, Dec 18, 2022
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite
|San Diego
|Thur, Dec 29, 2022
|7:00 PM
|Mesquite
|Dallas
|Sat, Dec 31, 2022
|7:05 PM
|Dallas
|Mesquite
|Sat, Jan 7, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Mesquite
|Utica
|Sun, Jan 15, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Mesquite
|Dallas
|Sat, Jan 21, 2023
|7:05 PM
|Monterrey
|Mesquite
|Sat, Jan 28, 2023
|5:00 PM
|Dallas
|Mesquite
|Sun, Jan 29, 2023
|1:00 PM
|Mesquite
|Dallas
|Fri, Feb 3, 2023
|9:35 PM
|Mesquite
|San Diego
|Fri, Feb 10, 2023
|7:35 PM
|Chihuahua
|Mesquite
|Sat, Feb 11, 2023
|7:05 PM
|Chihuahua
|Mesquite
|Sat, Feb 18, 2023
|7:05 PM
|San Diego
|Mesquite
|Tues, Feb 28, 2023
|8:05 PM
|Mesquite
|Monterrey
|Sat, Mar 4, 2023
|6:05 PM
|Tacoma
|Mesquite
|Sat, Mar 11, 2023
|7:05 PM
|Dallas
|Mesquite
|Sat, Mar 18, 2023
|9:05 PM
|Mesquite
|Tacoma
|Sun, Mar 19, 2023
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite
|Tacoma
|Sat, Mar 25, 2023
|7:05 PM
|Baltimore
|Mesquite
|Sun, Mar 26, 2023
|5:05 PM
|Mesquite
|Baltimore
|Thurs, Mar 30, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Mesquite
|Chihuahua
|Sat, Apr 1, 2023
|7:05 PM
|Empire
|Mesquite