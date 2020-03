Enjoy these terrific match photos from the US Women’s National Team against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup at Toyota Stadium, in Frisco, Texas.

In case the above gallery doesn’t work for you, here is a small selection of pics.

MARCH 11, 2020: USA midfielder Megan Rapinoe (#15) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a first-half goal during the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

MARCH 11, 2020: USA midfielder Julie Ertz (#8) heads the ball upfield during the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

MARCH 11, 2020: USA forward Christen Press (#23) runs down a pass during the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

MARCH 11, 2020: USA midfielder Megan Rapinoe (#15) crosses the ball during the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

MARCH 11, 2020: USA defender Crystal Dunn (#19) tries to save a ball from going out of bounds during the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

MARCH 11, 2020: USA midfielder Megan Rapinoe (#15) looks out at the crowd after receiving her champions medal during the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

MARCH 11, 2020: USA forward Jessica McDonald (#22) celebrates after receiving her champions medal during the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

MARCH 11, 2020: USA players celebrate after receiving their champions medals after the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)