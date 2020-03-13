Categories 3rd Degree the Podcast

3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 53 now available

by Buzz Carrick

Peter, Dan, and Buzz avoid the Corona, discuss FCD’s bothersome 2-2 draw vs Montreal, what we would have seen in Yankee Stadium, discuss the cancellation of soccer and women’s locker-rooms.

Enjoy…

Youtube version coming soon…

Kobra fangs

