North Texas SC drew again, this time against Union Omaha. Daniel McCullough was there to get the pics and as usually they are terrific. Enjoy.

Union Omaha defender Panzani Ferrety Sousa pokes the ball from Kalil ElMedkhar in the USL League One match at Choctaw Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Derek Waldeck commits the foul, prevents the breakaway in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Union Omaha defender Blake Malone tackles Kalil ElMedkhar from behind, prevents a chance on goal in the USL League One match at Choctaw Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Derek Waldeck passes the ball back to Caiser Gomes in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Freddy Vargas hits a free kick into side netting in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Collin Smith sends a ball past Union Omaha defender Damia Viader in the USL League One match at Choctaw Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Freddy Vargas sends a ball across the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Derek Waldeck crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Freddy Vargas pushes Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce off the ball in the USL League One match at Choctaw Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Collin Smith passes inside in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Blaine Ferriwins clears the ball out wide in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Derek Waldeck scans the field in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Blaine Ferri switches the field in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Union Omaha forward Evan Conway and Collin Smith compete for the header in the USL League One match at Choctaw Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Blaine Ferri wins the header in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Caiser Gomes battles for the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)