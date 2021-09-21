Kalil ElMedkhar makes USL League One Team of the Week

FC Dallas winger Kalil ElMedkhar – playing down with North Texas SC – has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for his performance against Union Omaha. ElMedkhar had a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw.
The Independent FC Dallas & North Texas Soccer Site Featuring The Latest News and Analysis
FC Dallas winger Kalil ElMedkhar – playing down with North Texas SC – has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for his performance against Union Omaha. ElMedkhar had a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw.