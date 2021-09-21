Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, USL

Kalil ElMedkhar makes USL League One Team of the Week

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas winger Kalil ElMedkhar – playing down with North Texas SC – has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for his performance against Union Omaha. ElMedkhar had a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw.

USL-1 Team of the Week for week 24. (Courtesy USL-1)

 

