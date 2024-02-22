Match Photos: North Texas SC vs Houston Dynamo 2 – preseason 2024

North Texas SC hosted Houston Dynamo 2 on Wednesday morning, falling 0-2 to their arch-rivals. Brooke Humphrey was on hand to take some photos for 3rd Degree and we have the snaps to prove it. Enjoy.

North Texas SC players warm up prior to taking on Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Keeper Michael Collodi warms up prior to taking on Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC prepares to take on Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Diego Pepi, Tarik Scott, and Diego Garcia (left to right) discuss tactics before kickoff against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Keeper Michael Collodi chats with his center back Nico Gordon prior to taking on Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott drives past two Houston Dynamo 2 defenders, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC trialist Duncan Idehen gets past two Houston Dynamo 2 defenders, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Malik Henry-Scott steps over a sliding defender against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Diego Garcia drives upfield against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

A North Texas SC trialist (right) awaits kickoff against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott, lining up at wingback, drives a Houston Dynamo 2 defender, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Mads Westergren rises for a header against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho gets in on goal against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Lautaro Taboada turns upfield against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho carries upfield against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Anthony Ramirez carries upfield against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Malachi Molina holds off two defenders against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Turner Humphrey builds out of the back against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

A North Texas SC player chests the ball down against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho lines up a corner against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

A North Texas SC trialist goalkeeper goes up for the ball against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC takes on Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho lines up a defender against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC takes on Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Malachi Molina shields off a defender against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Lautaro Taboada cuts between two defenders against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)