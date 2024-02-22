Alajuelense returns for Dallas Cup 2024 Super Group

Dallas Cup has announced that Costa Rica’s Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (LDA or LD Alajuelense) will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group for the second consecutive year. That’s good news as the Costa Rica National Team – who had been signed up for the Super Group and Under 16 divisions – has been forced to withdraw from the 2024 edition of the tournament.

The 2024 Super Group will be the 4th top tier appearance for Alajuelense at Dallas Cup. No team from Costa Rica has won the coveted Super Group “Boot & Ball” championship trophy.

Before 2023, L.D. Alajuelense last competed in Dallas Cup in 2012, but the club has been involved in the tournament dating back to the early 90s. Los Leones first competed at Dallas Cup in the 1993 Super Group and became a mainstay in the tournament field after that.

From 1993 to 2012, Alajuelense played in Dallas Cup 11 times and brought 22 teams to compete across all age groups, including the Under 12 team that hoisted the club’s lone Dallas Cup trophy in 2003.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

LD Alajuelense

Botafogo

São Paulo FC

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

Liverpool FC

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.