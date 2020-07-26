Categories North Texas SC, USL Match Photos: North Texas SC opening night 2020 vs Forward Madison by Buzz CarrickJuly 26, 2020July 26, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: North Texas SC opening night 2020 vs Forward Madison 3rd Degree’s newest photographer Daniel McCullough was on assignment for us in Arlington Saturday night and has some amazing pics to share with everyone from the North Texas Soccer Club 2-1 win over Forward Madison. Enjoy. North Texas SC Head Coach Eric Quill watched his side warm-up prior to the 2-1 win over Forward Madison in the opening game of 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)North Texas SC player enter the pitch prior to the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Lamar Batista raises his fist as both teams kneel prior to the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Justin Che sends a ball into the box in the first half of the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)North Texas SC defender Grady Easton sends passes into the box in the first half of the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Beni Redzic passes the ball in the first half of the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Justin Che jumps over defender Jiro Toyama in the first half of the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Norht Texas SC forward Alex Bruce passes downfield in the first hald of the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Team celebration after Beni Redzic’s goal in the first half of the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Justin Che and Forward Madison forward Don Smart compete for the ball in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Beni Redzic attempts a cross in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Justin Che cuts outside to avoid Forward Madison forward Wojciech Wojcik in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)North Texas SC defender Grady Easton dribbles into Forward Madison territory in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Ronaldo Damus scores the winning goal in the North Texas SC 2-1 win over Forward Madison in the club’s opening game of the 2020 season. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)David Rodriguez and Forward Madison defender Jalen Crisler go up for a header in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Beni Redzic dribbles across the box before scoring his first professional goal in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Alex Bruce brings down a long ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park while teammate Ronaldo Damus looks on. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Both teams warm-up prior to the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Forward Madison at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Alex BruceBeni RedzicDavid RodriguezEric QuillGrady EastonJustin CheLamar BatistaRonaldo Damus